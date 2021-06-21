The pardons aim to collect and a victim: the Government

Carles Puigdemont during a recent press conference with the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, on June 18, 2021 in Waterloo (Belgium). .

There will be pardons. In fact, will be approved tomorrow in the Council of Ministers. A first step of the “firm bet” to solve the “sum of miscalculations of all” and that it has led to the current political situation, a place “in which we did not decide to be,” said its promoter, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez. However, Sánchez is still far from receiving a concord award because political peace is not yet guaranteed. And even threatens crack the new government, chaired by ERC. The new stable partner of the coalition government after the progressive decomposition of the orange party.

The dispute between the two partners of Govern has not done more than start. While the Republican president, Oriol Junqueras, yesterday defined the pardon as a “triumph that demonstrates some of the weaknesses of the State apparatuses”, the vice president of the Generalitat, Jordi Puigneró, it did not take long to amend the plan. “In no case can we speak of triumph”, sentenced in statements to the media together with Carles Puigdemont from Waterloo (Belgium).

Both Puigneró and Puigdemont intend to continue offering the toughest stance of the independence movement. Tensioning the rope to try to derail any initiative of reunion, peace or harmony because the “repression” persists.

And in the middle, evidencing the bicephaly in ERC in the purest PNV style, President Pere Aragonés, less effusive than Junqueras, but without wanting to snub Junts in these early stages of the Executive.

The explanation given from Junts is that pardons are so they only benefit affected prisoners on a personal level. But not to the cause. On the contrary, they proclaim that it is a harm to the cause. “That nobody tries to sell us, Mr. Sánchez, a political problem is solved because it is not like that,” Puigdemont slipped. If it depends on the exiled ex-president, Junts will not shelve any independence roadmap no matter how much pardon is approved.

The company, however, is not going to be easy. And he will have to carefully measure the steps to be taken since opposing the pardons now is also facing a good number of social organizations, businessmen, unions, professionals and intellectuals who have been working for the cause for several weeks. And be careful because it also means go against the opinion of a good part of its voters, since different polls estimate that three quarters of Catalan public opinion she is in favor of pardons. Something that includes part of the non-independence citizens and part of those who chose the Junts ballot in the last elections.

At ERC they are upset with the position of their partner in government. At the moment they have not maneuvered yet that they will have to do so so that this dispute does not become fierce since, despite the approval tomorrow of the pardons, the imprisoned politicians will not immediately go out onto the streets. The court in charge of the grace measure will still take several weeks to recalculate the penalties depending on the crimes affected by the pardons.

