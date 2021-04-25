The ‘Parasites’ series is set in the same universe

Movie and series share the same universe The script for the first episode is complete

The HBO series ‘Parasites’ is still running. The screenwriter Adam McKay confirmed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the series is “going full throttle” and offered some clarity on how exactly the series will connect with last year’s Oscar-winning film. Bong joon-ho.

In an extensive interview that covered everything from his new podcast that delves into NBA history to his upcoming movie, ‘Don’t Look Up,’ McKay spoke briefly about the series. In particular, he clarified that the series is not an adaptation or a remake. “It is an original series. It is in the same universe but it is an original story that lives in that same world“.

This is consistent with what Bong described as the origin of the series when it was first announced. “I had all these key ideas accumulated since I started writing the script,” he explained. “I couldn’t fit all of those ideas into the two-hour movie, so they’re all stored on my iPad, and my goal with this limited series is to create a six-hour movie.”

It has been difficult to obtain information on the series since it was announced. Rumors about the possible cast circulated last year, but HBO dismissed those rumors as premature speculation, citing that the series was too early in development. Especially since there was no complete script at the time. It may be time to start speculating again, as McKay confirms in the interview that the script for the first episode is complete.

“We’re just having a great time. We just had an amazing writing room. Basically, I described the series with director Bong during the quarantine, with him supervising.”

Both men have Academy Awards for screenplay: Bong with an award for Best Original Screenplay last year, McKay with an award for Best Adapted Screenplay for 2016’s ‘The Big Short’. And both have been nominated in the category of Best Director: Bong took it for ‘Parasites’. McKay was nominated for ‘The Big Short’ as well as ‘The Vice of Power’ of 2019. The filmmaker acknowledged how excited he was to be working with someone of Bong’s caliber:

“Occasionally in life you get really lucky, and to me getting to work anywhere close to Director Bong’s orbit, usually when I hear people say ‘I feel honored’ it sounds silly to me, but to me I feel rightfully honored. And having fun. “

