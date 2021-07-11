The parallel world of Andrés Manuel

The worst enemy of knowledge is not ignorance,

it is the illusion of knowledge.

Stephen Hawking

One of the most obvious features of the President’s words and actions has been his insistence on presenting us with a world that does not exist, except in his imagination; imagine successes in your failed projects, imagine enemies everywhere, imagine conflicts that nobody understands and that illusion of knowledge, as Stephen Hawking says, is worse than your encyclopedic ignorance.

Andrés Manuel lives in a parallel world that he calls “the other data” where there are no errors, there is no corruption, there are no failures, there are no negative figures, there is no violence, there are no murders, there is no disease and death, there is no pollution or damage to the environment.

Anyone can live in a parallel world, in the old asylum of La Castañeda I met individuals like that and they did not do any harm, but López Obrador is the President of the country, and we cannot accept his parallel world because it affects us all, while he He insists that we must believe the “other facts” that only live in his mind.

The boredom and tiredness of the mornings is increasing and distracts attention from the very serious problems that the country has: he talks about trivial issues, offers unverifiable data, mercilessly attacks those who make him see the errors and mistakes of his mandate, And now, when analysts confirm that he is the most liar Mexican in history, he invents one more distraction, “Who is who in the lies”, and since in his parallel world he is the only one who knows the truth, exposes what he considers lies from his critics; the only title of this last occurrence is an affront to freedom of expression, the performance of the presenter is an offense to grammar, and the entire sainete is a sign of the contempt she has for the truth, of her pathological horror of the reality that Every day he comes upon him and his growing uncertainty about what he has achieved so far, because he realizes that there are already many disappointed Mexicans, who no longer follow him or believe him.

Psychologists will surely make conjectures: how is this parallel world explained in Andrés Manuel’s mind? Does the horror of the truth prevent him from sleeping and that is why he takes refuge in “other data”? Does he have nightmares when remembering the figures of massacres, murders, femicides, children killed by cancer? That is why it attacks not only its critics, but also institutions such as the Inegi, the Bank of Mexico, the Inai and others?

In addition, his Morena movement is increasingly erratic, his members fight each other, his leaders do not give results, and his followers are no longer so credulous; and perhaps that is why he advanced the “uncover” and appointed his possible successors, which, instead of appeasing Morena’s followers, will further fuel friendly fire among possible candidates, three years away!

Half of his term has passed, every day more messages reach him that force him to leave his parallel world: the economy does not know about fantasies, but about financial equilibrium; the T-MEC is not an agreement of friends, but a treaty that must be respected; health is not a gift, but an obligation; Acting against climate change is not a whim, but an urgent commitment; If it doesn’t change, sooner rather than later, Dona Realidad will charge you the bill.

It will be difficult, but not impossible, for Andrés Manuel to leave his parallel world, but we will continue to insist; Mexico is more than a president, Mexico is 130 million who demand to live fully.

Today the political parties and their main actors have an enormous responsibility, they cannot continue isolated and less confronted; They must think about the future, create viable options and offer alternatives for Mexico to get out of this unfortunate situation; ordinary citizens must raise their voices to demand that the opposition rise to the occasion, because time is short.