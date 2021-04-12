The Parallel Paths of Lance Armstrong and Banned Boxing

It is the news of the weekend, in terms of scandals: the accusation that Lance Armstrong, in addition to the genetic epo and all the forbidden ones that he consumed to win seven Tour de France, also used a small motor on his bike!

Armstrong recognized in 2013, after losing all his titles, that he used Epo. That happened five years after Shane Mosley also admitted to a grand jury that he had used the undetectable substance prior to his fight against Oscar de la Hoya.

The consequences for both were very different and that is the reason for this video. How would a scandal of the dimensions of the one starring Armstrong affect one of the great figures of boxing today?

This under the presumption that today there would be high-level boxers resorting to these methods, as reported by VADA doctors in 2017.

In turn, a parallel needs to be drawn between the use of prohibited methods to win cycling races (such as the motor on Armstrong’s bicycle) and adulterated bandages or gloves to win boxing fights, along with the consequences in each case.

The question about whether or not boxing is prepared to face and solve a scandal like that of Lance Armstrong, we analyze it without a filter and straight to the point in this video.