The paradox of the electric car: it is the future, but no CCAA has activated the Moves III Plan

The electric car is the future, but accessing it seems somewhat more complicated if the autonomous communities do not give the green light to aid created to buy one of these models. This is the current panorama of the Plan Moves III qIt arrived on April 14 and, since then, continues to wait for the regional governments to put all the mechanisms into operation. Quite a paradox.

No autonomous community has activated the Moves III Plan aid. A situation that is not strange since something similar happened with the previous edition: some autonomy wasted until the last and many others published the aid in their respective newsletters Out of time. It should be remembered that these subsidies are coordinated by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) while management is a matter for regional governments.

Approved in seven communities

The deadline ends three months after it has been published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), something that was produced on April 14 so they have until July 14. Some communities have started to do their homework: Andalusia, Aragon, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencian Community, Galicia and the Basque Country They have approved the Moves III Plan, but are pending publication in their official gazettes.

The reasons why, at the moment, this incentive system has not been activated are unknown. The IDEA has pointed out that the autonomies are already working on the drafting and processing of the calls, remembering, at the same time, that there is one month left. What’s more, their forecasts suggest that everything will start up between the months of June and July.

How does this affect the driver?

Most of the Moves III Plan is intended for purchase aid: 80% of the budget. The question is logical: if they are not active, Can they be requested? Yes and no. Private drivers and the self-employed who have purchased an electric car since April 10, 2021 will be able to request them a posteriori, but companies must wait for the regional governments to give the green light to the subsidies.

When this happens it will be possible to access cars that cost, at most, 45,000 euros before VAT (54,450 euros) or 53,000 euros (64,130 euros) if you have eight or nine places. It is not the only requirement that they must meet: these aids are incompatible with any other incentive that has the same objective.

The 400 million The budget of the Moves III Plan may be increased to 800 million whenever there is demand, something complicated if it is not activated … The aforementioned amount translates into two levels of aid depending on the type of vehicle that we want to incorporate into our garage:

Electric or hydrogen fuel cell cars: 7,000 euros with scrap and 4,500 without it.Plug-in hybrid vehicles: 5,000 euros if we send a car to the scrapyard or 2,500 euros if we don’t.

To this must be added that people with disabilities and reduced mobility, taxis, VTCs and the inhabitants of municipalities with less than 5,000 inhabitants will have an increase in aid of 10%.