The paradise of the dwarf species has a reason to be

The first idea what comes to mind when we quote Madagascar – leaving movies and others aside – is that it is a biodiversity paradise. And yet, it presents something that we do not usually associate with this type of natural space: a surprising number of dwarf species.

From dwarf lemurs to the smallest chameleons on the planet, discovered this year, Madagascar has a large number of miniaturized fauna. Which, apart from the curious, allows us to get a few conclusions about evolution.

The first thing is what factors make species miniaturize. And here, it seems, the answer is that there is not a single factor, if not a set of them. As is often the case, two stand out. And as is also frequent, it is about spaces and competition.

When referring to “Spaces”, what we mean is that, when species are miniaturized, they become related in a different way to their habitat. For example, in the case of tree leaves. When a species decreases in size, the space between the leaves of the trees becomes its habitat, and many resources remain at its disposal that it could not exploit before. It changes your relationship with the tree in a very remarkable way.

And with competition… We mean that, the competition. Between similar species, or even between members of the same species. In fact, one of the forms of speciation, of the appearance of a new species, is the change in size. If in a population of a species extreme sizes begin to be preferred – either very large, or very small within the size of the species – these individuals stop competing with each other.

For instance, if they are predators they will attack different prey, they will occupy different spaces to form their nests… Over time, a reproductive barrier is created – “huge” individuals cannot reproduce with “dwarfs” – and in this way two species are generated.

Alright, so these are the two main factors for a species to miniaturize, butthey all do it the same? That is, the changes that are seen when a species begins to decrease in size, are they always the same?

In the case of the Madagascar dwarf species, generally yes. Almost all species Madagascar dwarfs show characteristics of their youthful forms: larger heads compared to the body, more rounded and larger eyes … This process is known as pedomorphosis, or more generally as neoteny.

But of course, in biology there are always exceptions. And one of them is Rhombophryne proportionalis, a species of narrow-mouthed frog, which has been miniaturized by a process known as proportional dwarfism. Come on, that right now the adults are dwarf versions of the ancestor frogs, not like the rest that what they do is, to put it in a simplistic way, “stop growing” and maintain juvenile characteristics in the adult phase.

And one last factor to comment on is the size of the penis., which is very curious. It turns out that, in the vast majority of miniaturized species of amphibians and reptiles in Madagascar, the penis is proportionally larger than in larger species. The reason is that heFemales are larger than males, and the size of the penis is determined by the size of the female’s reproductive system. As much as the male becomes dwarf, if the penis does not reach the size it should have, copulation is not possible, and therefore it is reduced less in size.

Madagascar seems to be a paradise for dwarf species.

