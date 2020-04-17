The Paper House: The shirtless teacher dancing with his classmates | INSTAGRAM

Fans of the internationally famous series “La casa de papel” could not believe that Álvaro Morte was dancing with his shirt open, PROFESSOR !.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

After the unequaled success that the Spanish series “La Casa de Papel” has achieved, it seems quite complicated to us even to imagine the figure of the actor Álvaro Morte and not to think about his role as “The Professor”: a very serious person, fair-minded, cold and calculator and very little expressive which is also one of the strongest hooks in production.

However, due to a recent video, Álvaro noted that it is only about his character, because behind the scenes, said actor who has won the love of millions in the world, shows such an uninhibited and funny attitude that he dared to dance … With the shirt unbuttoned !.

You may also be interested: The Simpsons and their predictions for this 2020

This clip was published by the actress Úrsula Corberó on her official Instagram account, who was nostalgic remembering the days of production in Thailand. In the short video you can see the presence of Álvaro Morte, Jaime Lorente (Denver) and Esther Acebo (Stockholm) are also included in the group dance.

Both fanatical users and even several members of the production team reacted to the clip, commenting on emojis of applause and laughter. There were also many who expressed their surprise because they did not imagine the talent of a dancer that Álvaro Morte had very well hidden.

Read also: Game of Thrones actor comes out of terrible disease

In the aforementioned video, at first Úrsula is seen accompanied by Jaime, while both express their euphoria through their dancing, immediately realizing that they are filming, Esther joins them, doing very little common steps, however with a lot of energy , noting that they were having a pretty fun time.

Continuing with the dance, Jaime and Úrsula, together with Esther, leave the scene and become the focus of the clip. But a few seconds later Álvaro appears incredibly, who at first only passes behind the girls with a few simple steps.

What nobody expects is that in less than a rooster crows, Morte joins the group of dancers, showing a talent for dancing that was well hidden. What really impressed all the users on Instagram was the inhibition he shows as Álvaro gives everything by dancing with his shirt open, revealing his abdomen, making him now even more attractive to his loyal followers.

.