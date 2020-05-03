After 9 months of waiting, The Paper House premieres on Netflix this Friday April 3 its fourth season.

The most internationally popular Spanish series of all time left us with several cliffhangers at the end of their previous installment. And since some time has passed, we are here to remember.

In the following lines we will review where each of the main characters in the series was. Of course, here you will find spoilers until the third season. With this in mind, let’s go there:

The Professor and Lisbon

They do not paint things well for anyone, and neither for the couple who stayed outside the Bank of Spain. After fleeing those ways, the Police ends up holding Lisbon, while the Professor manages to escape. However, under the orders of the malevolent inspector Alicia (played by Najwa Nimri), the Police pretend to kill her former partner, something that The Professor completely swallows upon hearing the shots.

It seems clear that Lisbon will be questioned, while it remains to be seen how it affects the Professor to believe that his beloved has died and how far he is willing to go.

Nairobi

Is Nairobi dead? The end of season 3 seems to make it clear that we do, but you never know, least of all with a character with so much pull. Recall: Nairobi is shot by a sniper when Alicia uses her son – who had been taken from her by social services – as bait.

Tokyo and Rio

The relationship of both has been broken. Rio, when returning to the Bank after his liberation, decides in the first place to mark distances with Tokyo, who gets drunk and tries to connect with Denver, we understand that in an attempt to return it to Rio itself.

Denver and Stockholm

This leads directly to the other pair of robbers. Denver is so far happily with Stockholm and the son they have in common, but if Tokyo did not come by itself to destabilize, another factor appears: Arturito.

Arthur

The converted into speaker during season 3 sneaks into the Bank of Spain during the entry of Rio with the idea of ​​regaining fame and we do not know if it is also Stockholm. Something makes us think more than the first. However, she tries to convince her former partner to let her see her son. The rope between Denver, Arturo and Stockholm is also taut.

The unknown character of Belén Cuesta

The last season closes with the band counterattacking the Police and also with an image of a new character, of which we only know that it is played by Belén Cuesta. He is singing that he will have a vital role this season.