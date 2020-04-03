The Paper House almost opens and they reveal names of their chapters | Netflix

La Casa de Papel arrives on Netflix again with its fourth season tomorrow, Friday, April 3, but its followers are imagining everything they will experience together with the band just by reading the names of the chapters.

There are eight chapters that will make up this new season and the titles we already have here thanks to Netflix.

When reading the titles you can see that some events that happened in past seasons will be remembered this season as a summary or metaphor.

Episode 1: Game Over

It begins with the end of the game, things did not go as planned and now the real war begins, the first objective, to save the life of Nairobi, who was injured in the last chapter of season three; In addition, there is an unknown quantity, what will happen to the inspector?

Episode 2: The Berlin Wedding

Berlin has always been a key character in history and despite having lost life continues in it, but as flshbacks; in this chapter the love story of Andrés de Fonollosa Gozalvez and Tatiana will be taken up again.

Episode 3: Anatomy Lesson

A new love arises in the band, there will be crisis, because there is conflict between Tokyo and Rio and Denver and Stockholm; the anatomy can be quite profound in this episode.

Episode 4: Sighs of Spain

Confusion will be the queen in this chapter, a nod to the international public who expect scenes from Spain.

Episode 5: 5 minutes before

The action will be a constant in this season, “5 minutes before” can be where everything explodes.

Episode 6: Technical KO

A chapter in which everything can happen, will they stop the band? Will they lose their lives? A mistake that will ruin everything?

Episode 7: Tear Down the Tent

The Professor regains strength and will have no mercy for Inspector Sierra, for whom she has already designed a plan.

Episode 8: Plan Paris

The plans could lead to another country, will the band move?

