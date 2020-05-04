The day before yesterday at dawn a Venezuelan soldier fired his rifle at some shades who were traveling on the La Guaira highway.

Meanwhile, in some office in eastern Caracas, the state-of-the-art telephone began to ring with an unexpected call for the Political Command of Juan Guaidó.

Unexpected because no communication was foreseen in the coastal invasion plan until the attack to Miraflores, the presidential house, will reach the checkpoint.

The latest model armored trucks, with submachine guns installed in the cabin, were not very useful against the firepower of the Venezuelan navy. In line, with the smell of dead that freezes the blood and makes you remember loved ones, the mercenaries began to surrender.

They leaped among corpses, bullet casings and puddles red. At least eight deceased in the middle of the Macuto highway, like an old forgotten song on the seashore that warns sailors of a land that devours men.

It should not be forgotten that in the midst of a pandemic, while the world suffers from a virus that aims to destroy humanity and its civilizing chimeras, the United States government dares to command an attempted military invasion against Venezuela. It seems that the audacity of imperialism is fed by cynicism but also by ignorance, or by some bombastic report from its local pawn, Juan Guaidó.

The chimera was accompanied by signs. Obviously, allies in the conspiracy were already projecting the success of the raid, with audios of the businessman Lorenzo Mendoza calling for ignorance of the government’s economic measures, clashes in the Petare neighborhood and a dirty war on social networks spurred by predictions and macabre astrology. They have failed again.

As corollary are the dead. Foreign mercenaries and traitors to the homeland. There is a photograph of a throat swallowing the statements of Mike Pompeo hoping to remodel the gringo embassy because Maduro falls soon.

The inclement persecution of the intellectual authors remains. The seriousness of a revolutionary, humanist and vanguard government, but armed to the teeth, remains as an epitaph.

The death of Panther, always mentioned by Venezuelan intelligence agencies in different operations and assassination attempts, is the death of a dark feline, but also the death of the murderous hope of Creole fascism.

elestado.net you do not have to share the entire content of the articles that are published in your opinion section.

Orlando Romero Harrington is the author of numerous texts on communication and politics. He is a plastic artist, graphic designer, documentary filmmaker, creative director, blogger, teacher and an eternal militant of libertarian causes.

He is currently President of the Zorba Communication Laboratory, Advisor on Institutional Image and Political Campaigns in Venezuela.

Related