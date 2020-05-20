Caracas, May 19 . .- Caracas lived this Tuesday its first major saucepan of the year against the Venezuelan Government, intermittent and non-homogeneous in all areas of the capital, after the announcement made hours earlier by the US company AT&T that it will close your DIRECTV television business.

The noise from the saucepans was particularly intense for about 20 minutes in the Chacao sector, a traditionally affluent area of ​​Caracas and a great opposition stronghold, in which many neighbors leaned out the windows, and heard firecrackers and screams against President Nicolás Mature.

Some Caracas residents summoned through messages, and others surprised by the noise from their neighbors, began the protest almost simultaneously with a statement by the Vice President of Communications, Jorge Rodríguez, about the situation of COVID-19.

EXTREME TO EXTREME

At the eastern end of Caracas, in the popular Petare neighborhood, considered one of the largest favelas in Latin America, the sound of the saucepans was also very strong, almost as much as in the surrounding areas, according to Efe.

Petare has been the scene in recent weeks of heavy fighting between different gangs in an apparent confrontation for control of the area.

At the other end of Caracas, in the also popular neighborhood of Catia, the saucepans sounded, although in a much less deafening way, as Efe could also verify.

Catia is one of the strengths of Chavismo, in which even many members of “the collectives” reside, groups of Chavismo sympathizers who act as parapolice or paramilitaries, according to the denunciations of numerous human rights activists or Amnesty International.

ALSO IN THE MIDDLE CLASS DISTRICTS

Several videos broadcast on social networks show that the protest also gained strength in the sector known as El Paraíso, an area inhabited by the old middle class that turned from being mainly Chavista to sympathizing with the opposition in a progressive way.

AT&T assured this Tuesday in a statement that “the sanctions of the United States Government to Venezuela have prohibited the transmission of Globovisión and PDVSA channels, which are required under the DIRECTV license to provide pay television service in Venezuela” .

As a consequence, the company indicates that it is “impossible to comply with the legal requirements of the two countries” and therefore it is forced to cease DIRECTV operations in Venezuela.

According to AT&T, the decision – which has immediate effect – was made by the group’s board in the United States and had no prior knowledge or participation of the DIRECTV team in Venezuela.

With a poor internet, poor water service and interrupted power cuts, pay television, which has an almost symbolic cost in Venezuela, is for many the only relief with which to pass the confinement to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic.

.