The panoramic hotel of the Italian Alpe

The swimming pool of the Ubertus hotel, overlooking the mountains. (Photo: Courtesy of White Paper By)

Between the Dolomite peaks and the mountains of the Rieserferner Group lies the Hotel Hubertus, a four-star superior rated property.

Hubertus started out as a two-star inn, run by the Gasser family.

An inn that over the years and taking advantage of various opportunities has become one of the main four-star superior hotels in the country.

Among the hobbies of your hosts is architecture and its close relationship with nature in Tyrol. The semicircular extension that the hotel occupies is in harmony with the Geiselsberg meadows, merging in some way.

One of the peculiarities of the hotel’s architecture is the design of the Sky Pool, a swimming pool that is suspended, supported by pillars that support the large construction.

Hotel interior. (Photo: Courtesy of White Paper By)

Over the past decades, the Hubertus Hotel has been refurbished, rebuilt and expanded several times shaping the hotel as it is known today. Unique retreat spaces have been created in the Val Pusteria area. The hotel is easily accessible by car, rail or plane.

The hotel is inspired by the diversity of its natural landscapes that surround the building. Thanks to the peace of the surrounding landscape, you can leave behind the daily work and daily responsibilities during your stay at the Hubertus.

When the first tears of snow fall in mid-November, the surroundings of the hotel become a paradise for lovers of winter sports. A total of 192 kilometers of ski slopes are located right outside the hotel. There are slopes for beginners as well as the well-known Black Five, a real challenge for ski professionals. During the summer, these tracks …

