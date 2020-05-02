The origin of this terrible pandemic continues coronavirus, the baptized as Covid-19. But this is not new: since the beginning of February there has been talk of pangolin as a possible source of transmission to humans from China. The pangolin has long been on the list of threatened species.

The pangolin is a small mammal known for its scales and threatened with extinction, and could be a key animal in the transmission of the new coronavirus to man, which has already killed thousands of people in China and already tens of thousands throughout the world. world.

For years it has been a reason for illegal sale and in other Asian countries such as Vietnam they are often rescued from poachers, being protected by animal and environmental associations, as they are threatened with extinction. The problem is that they are sold because they are attributed magical medicinal properties.

One of the scientists who most supports the thesis that the pangolin may have been behind this human transmission of the coronavirus is Edward Charles Holmes, a renowned British evolutionary biologist and virologist, who since 2012 is a high health authority and university professor in Australia. Professor Holmes has maintained in an article in the magazine ‘Nature’ that “it is not yet clear” whether pangolins are the origin of covid-19, but it is being investigated if it could be one of the animals sold illegally in the market for Wuhan, in the Chinese province of Hubei, and that could be the first focus of infection.

Pangolins are folidotes, a type of placental mammal, popularly known by that other name, “pangolins”. In the past, there was a greater diversity of pangolins, up to 6 different families. Pangolins have large scales on their skin – they are the only mammals that possess them – and they live in the tropical regions of Africa and Asia. They have no teeth, and trap ants and termites with their long, sticky, narrow tongue. They spend most of the day sleeping curled up like a ball.

Chinese pangolins are protected by Hong Kong law, but they are often clandestinely sold as illegal trafficking.

