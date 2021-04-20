The pandemic worsens the situation of women with addictions than that of men

“I knocked on the door of Proyecto Hombre without dignity, without self-esteem, with feelings of guilt and very depressed. It was a mess. The first sessions were very hard, but I went ahead “, said this Tuesday María, who like the majority of women who in 2020 went to this NGO for addictions in Catalonia, 55.1%, did so for their alcohol dependence. They, although they represent only 15.1% of the people served, have starred in the presentation of the entity’s annual report last year. And it is that its director, Oriol Esculies, has warned of a “worsening” of addicted women compared to men coinciding with the arrival of the pandemic.

The organization has stated that they “face situations of less family support and greater economic dependence, invisibility and social stigma”. This last factor contributes to starting treatment at an older age than men, with an average of 41.3 years, while theirs is 39.3.

The report also shows that 57.8% of those attended suffer from mental health problems, compared to 19.8% of those attended, and that 75.6% of women have conflicts with their partner, a percentage that is reduced to 64.5% in men.

In addition, although 14.3% of women have higher education than 11.9% of men, they have unemployment, pensions and other social benefits as their main source of income in 51.2% of the cases and they only in 37.1%.

The report also indicates that while the most common is that the female group demands treatment for alcohol addiction, the most common is that the male do it for dependence on cocaine.

(More information, soon)