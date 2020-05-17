pandemic It is the Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek, who has theorized a lot about the direction the world will take after this setback passes. One of his firmer postulates is that capitalism would have its days numbered and that the ideal of the collective could reemerge, something like a new communism. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> One of the most interesting thinkers in this age of Pandemic is the Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek, who has theorized a lot about the direction the world will take after this collapse passes. One of his strongest postulates is that capitalism would have its days numbered and that the ideal of the collective could re-emerge, something like a new communism.

This time, the critical author unleashed his anger at technology in a column for Russia’s RT site, where he exemplified that technology could reach a point of alienation with people, transforming the system into a true Matrix, like the movie by the Wachowski brothers.

opinion piece& nbsp; written for RT. “data-reactid =” 14 “>“ If we bring this project to its hyperbolic conclusion, the idea of ​​a connected brain, of our brains directly sharing experiences with a singularity, a divine collective self-consciousness, is outlined ”, Zizek writes in an opinion piece written for RT.

The Slovenian philosopher launched his darts at the ideas of Governor Andrew Cuomo and businessman and programmer Eric Schmidt, a former Google director, exemplifying the development of this Matrix world in post-pandemic New York.

This “permanent, highly profitable, home-bound future” (for large companies) promises security against infection and maintains the personal freedoms that liberals care for, but — wonders — does it include the opportunity to work? “

Zizek also raises the following hypothesis about the control that users should have over these companies such as Google or Apple.

“It is the paradox that those privileged who can afford to live in contactless space are also the most controlled: their entire lives are transparent to the true seat of power, Big Tech and government combine. If the networks that are the soul of our existence are really in the hands of private companies such as Google, Amazon and Apple, companies that, merged with state security agencies, will have the ability to censor and manipulate the data available to us or even to disconnect from public space? Remember that Schmidt and Cuomo demand huge public investments in these companies: shouldn’t the public own and control them? In summary, as proposed by Klein (journalist and futurologist from The Intercept magazine Naomi Klein), shouldn’t they be transformed into non-profit public services? Without a similar movement, “he added.

The Slovenian thinker’s conclusion is apocalyptic:

Protected, physically isolated and speechless in our isolated bubbles, we will be spiritually united more than ever, while our high-tech lords benefit and a mass of multiple millions of invisible humans works in the carpentry. New York may become a testing ground for this dystopian future and it would be a more terrifying nightmare than any other time in the past, but “another end of the world is possible”, as a graffiti left on a wall during the protests in Chile ”, he concluded.

Philosopher Slavoj Zizek: the pandemic will make us a Matrix appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 28 “> The post Philosopher Slavoj Zizek: the pandemic will make us a Matrix appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.