Just before the fourth installment of La casa de papel on Netflix premiered on April 3, the three most viewed titles outside the US on the platform in the last week of March were Spanish: Elite, Toy Boy (in its early weeks has been in the list of the ten most viewed fictions in a fifteen countries after his discreet passage through Antena 3) and the movie El hoyo (it was only two weeks in theaters), according to data from the consulting firm Ampere Analytics. Especially in Spain and Latin America, which account for a third of Netflix subscribers outside the US, but in powerful European markets such as German or French, they also had a strong impact.

And with the fourth part of La casa de papel came spectacular figures again. It has been running for three consecutive weeks as the most marathoned series, according to the latest report from the TV Time app (in which viewers record the episodes of series they are watching). “The success of La casa de papel cannot be understood without the previous success on Netflix of Antena 3 productions such as El tiempo entre costuras and Gran Hotel, fictions with a local setting and international ambition. They had great success in the territories of Latin America and the United States and Netflix took note, ”says Javier Carrillo Bernal, author of Paradigma Netflix: The entertainment of algorithm (Editorial UOC).

“Netflix has globalized content by being present in some 190 countries, but the success of La casa de papel also has its cause in that tastes are globalizing,” explains Carrillo. “The commitment in Spain has to do with creative talent at competitive prices and reasonable production costs, with experienced professionals. A key element is also our language. In the time of global platforms, we are fortunate to have a widespread language. Now stories travel regardless of language, “says the author.

And there is also the famous algorithm on what works best on the platform and which helps to see how to offer content to users. “We must not forget that Netflix algorithms work for Netflix. There are Spanish series that have not worked on that platform despite the success of the public and critics such as El Ministerio del Tiempo, which has now just moved to HBO Spain. We will also have to see what happens if, for example, algorithms advise La casa de papel to follow its action to the US to dock Fort Knox and its creator does not want to do it, ”says Carrillo.

Productions from countries such as Mexico, Brazil or South Korea are also opening a gap between Anglo-Saxon products in times of confinement. Apart from Spanish, the case of Korea is significant, with series such as Crash Landing on You or Kingdom, which work excellently in Japan and much of Southeast Asia. Spain and South Korea serve as a basis for Netflix to reach markets related to language or culture. The certification of the increase in the number of Spanish and Korean titles on Netflix is ​​a trend that began to stand out in 2019. In that year, 4.9% of Netflix’s original series and movies or those exclusively licensed worldwide were Korean and 3.6%, Spanish (in 2018 that percentage was 2.4% and 2.8% respectively), according to Ampere. The third country on the list is Mexico (3.2%) and Argentina also stands out with 1.5% of the Spanish-speaking market.

And there is much room for improvement even beyond the drive for health quarantine. In the last four-month period of 2019, Spanish content accounted for 1.5% of the platform’s global catalogs, according to the Parrot Analytics consultancy, after analyzing 100,000 series available on platforms in 35 countries. Compared to the same period in 2018, Spanish content rose 117%. Parrot’s list is dominated by American (55.8%), British (13.9%) and Japanese (5.5%) fictions.

Last Tuesday, Netflix provided its shareholders with data such as in the first quarter of 2020 it has added almost 16 million new users, a giant number driven by the measures of confinement in almost the entire planet. He has also advanced that he anticipates that at least 65 million accounts will have connected (that not seen) with the latest installment of La casa de papel, a figure that if met after the fourth week after its premiere will exceed the projection of the latest phenomenon of the home, the Tiger King documentary series (64 million accounts). Netflix counts the viewings with which only the user watches two minutes of the series, “enough time to indicate that they have chosen to watch it,” the company explained.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, EL PAÍS is offering all its digital content for free. Information regarding the coronavirus will remain open as long as the severity of the crisis persists.

Dozens of journalists work tirelessly to bring you the most rigorous coverage and fulfill their public service mission. If you want to support our journalism you can do it here for 1 Euro the first month (from June 10 euros). Subscribe to the facts.

Subscribe