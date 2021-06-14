The pandemic time was taking advantage to improve the series

The pandemic declared last year by COVID-19 brought with it the stoppage of film and television productions. In addition, this came with a large component of uncertainty because it was not known how long this situation of total stoppage that existed would extend. Therefore, it was not known how to react.

In some cases, those productions that were more advanced, and that, for example, had enough material already recorded, got down to business with their own work from the post-production phase (in the case of editing or even creating visual effects). This is what happened with “Loki”, the Marvel series recently released on Disney +.

In a recent interview, the director of “Loki”, Kate herron, He spoke of the eight-month break of filming that the series suffered to point out that instead of waiting for production to resume, he did what he could to continue working on the series during the confinement and break.

For example, during the break, I had four months in which I didn’t know it was going to be four months, but I said to myself: ‘I’m going to make the best of it.’ I started to edit everything that we had shot, and I think something that became very clear when we cut all the material was that it was the heart and the tone that this tended towards, you know, the series has its emotions on the surface, no hides them.

This work that began to be done in the series, allowed a second viewing, which allowed to discover some ideas. When he cut the available material, Herron admits that he could appreciate nuances in the interpretations that the actors made of which he was not aware during the filming. I took advantage of this when production was resumed, to boost it even more:

The funniest thing is that, as you cut the footage, you see those little nuances that all the actors do and you think, ‘Oh, it’s a lot of fun. That’s great. We’re going to boost it more in the second half. ‘ So, based on the cuts he was doing, we went back to the scripts and scenes that we hadn’t shot yet when we were able to shoot again, and that influenced the rest of the story, no doubt. Because the nature of producing anything is that it allows you to better control the tone of what you really want, and what works and what doesn’t.

Consequently, as has also happened with other productions, they have been able to take advantage of the pandemic time to improve the series some more.

