The pandemic threatens millions of households in developing countries with falling into poverty

The economic damage caused by the Covid-19 crisis is perceptible around the world, but its impact has deepened the already existing wounds of developing countries. These areas have suffered a sharp decline in living standards, as well as growing food insecurity.

This is the main conclusion reached by an international team of researchers whose work has been published in the journal Science Advances. Along with this report, they warn that if protection programs are not implemented, millions of households are at risk of fall into poverty.

“The evidence we have gathered shows serious economic consequences, including increasing food insecurity and falling incomes, which, if left unchecked, could lead millions of vulnerable households into poverty,” he says. Susan athey, an economist at Stanford University in the US and co-author of the study.

The work, which has the participation of world Bank and from universities on several continents, offers an in-depth view of the socioeconomic effects that the pandemic has caused in low-income countries during the first months, between March and July 2020.

To achieve this, the team carried out more than 30,000 telephone surveys in cities containing more than 100,000 inhabitants from nine countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Specifically, the chosen sample gathered households from Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Bangladesh, Nepal, the Philippines and Colombia. It should be noted that many of the respondents were obtained at random, so the sample includes individuals and families with different income levels.

“Looking at the data we have collected in so many different countries, it has become clear that most have had to really struggle or suffer from the pandemic. They have lost jobs, struggled to feed their families, and often had difficulty accessing markets and healthcare. It is terrible to see how this happens in so many different societies ”, he tells SINC Edward Miguel, co-author of the study, professor of environmental economics and resources at the University of Berkeley, in California (USA) and director of the Center for Effective Global Action (CEGA) also in Berkeley.

Income, food, employment and health

Telephone surveys, conducted by local professionals in each country to match languages, dialects, and accents, included questions about economic income, job, access to the markets of feeding, delays in medical care, omission of meals and aid from organizations and governments. Also, they collected data of the same nature in places where similar surveys were conducted in previous years with which to compare.

In this way, they obtained that, in general, the income had fallen by 70%. While in Kenya the drop was 25%, in Colombia it was 87%, with population groups where the decline has reached 95%. “After decades of steadily rising incomes in major world regions, the sharp rise in global poverty in 2020 that we document is unprecedented”, Indicates the study.

Regarding employment, depending on the region the figures vary enormously. While in Rwanda around 40% of respondents say they have lost their jobs, in some regions of Sierra Leone only 5% have confirmed this.

“By speaking directly to households, our study provides data that is in many ways more relevant than existing macroeconomic measures that often do not take into account informal economic activity. Nor do they ask about people’s experiences with food insecurity, for example, ”explains Miguel. As mentioned in the study, “more than a quarter of economic activity and half of all workers in Africa, Asia and Latin America are in the informal sector and, therefore, are not included in most of the official statistics ”.

Regarding access to food, 87% of the same group of respondents in Sierra Leone admit that have had to skip or cut down on meals due to their economic situation. With values ​​not so high but also relevant, the same has happened to more than half of the Ghanaians and Rwandans surveyed; also 48% of rural Kenyan households or 69% of landless agricultural households in Bangladesh. On average, 45% of all respondents were forced to eat less than usual.

“Comparison with pre-existing baseline data verifies that these levels greatly exceed the food insecurity typically experienced at this time of year,” the study mentions.

The lack of accessibility to markets due to shortages and mobility restrictions, among other reasons, has been most noticeable in the Philippines (77%), Colombia (68%) and Kenya (67%).

Families reported difficulties accessing food./ Mehedi Hasan, Dhaka Tribune

Grants, donations and vaccines

For the economics professor at the University of Berkeley, the most adverse effects that he has perceived when conducting this study are those that are harmful in this sense to the kids.

“Food insecurity and lack of meals can affect their growth and development. Schooling has been disrupted in most countries, while levels of domestic violence remain worryingly high. For all this, children could suffer the consequences of the pandemic for a long time ”, explains the expert.

In addition to the direct consequences that falling income and malnutrition can have on health, hunger puts long-term productivity and growth at risk, “Since households compensate by reducing other investments in productive assets such as fertilizers, in education and long-term child development,” says the study. In addition, a significant part of the respondents (13%) have reported delays or other difficulties in accessing the medical care.

A solution to these problems could be in the political action, via social protection programs. However, experts note that these countries do not have sufficient funds “even in better times.” “During an economic recession, reduced tax revenues will make financing such programs even more difficult and debt markets will not be available to low- and middle-income countries,” the report describes.

For this reason, the team calls on the rest of the countries with higher incomes to turn their gaze towards developing nations and provide their help, not only through donations or loans, but also sharing their vaccinations.

“Citizens of rich societies must recognize that we will not emerge from this pandemic until everyone has access to vaccines and the pandemic is controlled everywhere. We have to see this as an effort to get humanity out of the crisis as a whole ”, concludes Edward Miguel.

