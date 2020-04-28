This is the work that could generate the greatest number of jobs in Mendoza, a project that remains paralyzed and on which a halo of uncertainty about its future hangs again.

Despite having the support of the national government, the construction of the Portezuelo del Viento hydroelectric plant is still delayed due to the lack of confirmed bidders, which led to the opening of bids being extended again. The dam is the largest civil engineering work in the province’s history. Located on the Grande river, in the department of Malargüe, it will have the capacity to supply energy to 130,000 users, four times more than the Potrerillos dam generates.

However, and although it is a project that takes more than 50 years of studies and planning, conflicts reappeared. A Mendonza Online article detailed that There are still no confirmed bidders because no specifications have been sold and the tension increases due to the difficulty for local companies to form part of the mega consortium that must be established to participate in the construction.

“Because of the magnitude of the work they are asking for an expertise that many companies do not have in Argentina, if you add to that the costs it becomes very, very difficult. We understand that everything is paralyzed until the middle of the year ”, they explained to Infobae from one of the construction companies that closely follows the development of the tender. In this context, large companies such as Techint, Benito Roggio and Panedile, for example, could participate. The Mendoza media said that at first it had shown interest “Chinese, Spanish, Brazilian, Argentine and German firms.”

Regarding this point, the private sector trusted that these days “there is a meeting between Ghezouba, Panedile, Impsa and the local company, José Luis Manzano, to see if they form a joint venture and participate. The other Asian giant, Powerchina is also looking for a partner to play with. “

The other problem behind the Portezuelo del Viento discussion is its financing. For these hours there are doubts about whether the work that managed to avoid pressure from the International Monetary Fund to stop it, will be able to cope with the requirements and payments that have to be made in the midst of the Covid 19 pandemic and a possible default in the middle of the renegotiation of the debt with the private bondholders.

The hydroelectric complex is estimated to have a investment cost of just over 1 billion dollars. That figure had turned on warning lights at the IMF since the operation is financed by the national government through Treasury Bills in dollars (Letes) which were issued last year and which have already started to be paid this year.

On January 28, when Argentina had not yet entered the Covid 19 crisis and much less had it had the initial rejections of the main creditors to the offer of debt exchange, the Government paid the $ 13.92 million of the second installment. However, the context casts many doubts on future compliance with the agreed payment schedule.

That schedule, which the administration of Cambiemos agreed with the Cuyo province, establishes that it will receive in 2020 USD 78.6 million. Thus, the national government should disburse $ 64.68 million this year alone to finance the construction of the hydroelectric plant.. But, in addition, they subtract payments in 2021 for USD 232.8 million; in 2022, for USD 210.9 million; in 2023, it will be USD 447.9 million; and in 2024 about USD 45.2 million.

This afternoon –after the publication of the first version of this note–, the province of Mendoza confirmed that the Nation deposited today USD 16.3 million corresponding to the third installment reason why now the Nation reduces to 48.33 million dollars what it has to pay to the province this year.

The news was confirmed by the governor Rodolfo Suarez on social networks, which also confirmed that next Monday “the second visit to the work will be made, with the corresponding sanitary protocol ”.

The details of the project

The tender for the Portezuelo del Viento multipurpose water exploitation work has the date of presentation of the offers next June 2, 2020 at 10:00. That day, an hour later, envelope number one will be opened.

One month later, on July 8, the corresponding Technical Offers will be opened and the corresponding Economic Offers on October 16.

Portezuelo del Viento will have a 185-meter-high roller compacted concrete dam, with the capacity to store 2,000 cubic hectometers of water.

In addition to the dam, the construction includes an associated hydroelectric power station, equipped with 3 Francis turbines of 30 MW each, fed by a tunnel 700 meters long and 6 meters in diameter, and a 40 meter forced pipeline. The plant will have an installed capacity of 210 MW, which will generate an average energy of 889 GWh over a year, enough to supply approximately 130,000 homes.

The dike will have a curved weir, designed for a 1600 milliliter per second flood, something that is estimated to occur every 1,000 years. In total, almost ten million cubic meters of loose materials and concrete would be used. Lastly, the project requires the construction of a 75-kilometer high-voltage line to the city of Malargüe, which will serve to interconnect it to the national electricity system.

At first the work had had the disagreement of La Pampa, from where it was warned about the possible drop in the flow of the Colorado River, the main tributary of the Grande, where the project will be. Finally, the national government settled the controversy ensuring that the river that divides the Pampa with Río Negro will not lose flow.