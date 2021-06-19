The pandemic situation will be optimal by the end of the year

Darmstadt (Germany), Jun 19 (.) .- The president and CEO of the German science and technology company Merck, Belén Garijo, has affirmed in an interview with . that the situation of the pandemic improves and will be “quite optimal to late this year and early next year. “

Garijo, a doctor specializing in clinical pharmacology, has held this management position since May 1 and is the only woman to hold it in a company listed on the selective DAX 30 of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

She joined Merck in 2011 as Director of Operations for the biopharma business and was appointed a member of the executive committee in 2015. Before joining the company, Garijo was also a member of the Executive Committee of the Sanofi-Aventis group and of the board of the venture company Shared Sanofi-Pasteur Vaccines with MSD.

Question: Will we have new pandemics?

Answer: I don’t have a crystal ball, but I would prepare for the next one, of course. This has been the challenge, that this did not catch us prepared.

We were the first company to go to the Munich Security Conference on this topic. My predecessor in office, Stefan Oschmann, was convinced that it had to be done. We have to learn to prepare for this and other health crises. This pandemic has taught us that investing in healthcare and having a healthcare infrastructure ready to deal with crises is important.

We have seen a vaccine being marketed in record time never seen before and this is not going to be a sporadic trend, but it is a trend that is going to stay.

Q: Will we be better prepared for the next health crisis?

A: I think so.

Q: Do you think that COVID vaccine patents should be liberalized, as proposed by US President Joe Biden?

A: Questioning the intellectual property of vaccines will not solve the challenges that determine the speed at which vaccines reach low- and middle-income countries; in fact they can make it more complex.

It is not a very informed decision. If it were to happen, it could further complicate some of the stages that would allow us to end the inequalities that we have today.

We are not in favor because we think that it will solve absolutely nothing.

Q: What is going to solve the problem of vaccines in the poorest countries?

A: It is going to solve it that there are no trade barriers, that we can maintain a global trade environment that ensures maximum agility in the supply chain. First capacity, then equitable distribution.

All companies that manufacture vaccines report the growing supply of vaccines to these countries at cost prices.

Q: Many companies have received public aid.

A: It is not about public aid, the industry has turned upside down. We haven’t started messenger RNA technology the day before yesterday. If the knowledge of the last twenty years had not been generated, where several companies, two of them German, have invested enormous resources in generating it, a vaccine would not have been achieved in a year. Why is this credit not being given to the industry?

Q: Why have there been logistical problems in the distribution of vaccines that have slowed down vaccination in Europe?

A: The reason has been the speed at which vaccine production has had to scale and some complexity associated with storage conditions, but the commitments that vaccine manufacturers have made are very reassuring.

We are in an improving situation and we are going to be in a fairly optimal situation by the end of this year and the beginning of next.

Q: Could you please do an assessment of the first quarter results and quantify the positive effects of COVID-19 in the life sciences business (Life Sciences) and the negative effects in the launch of the new treatment for multiple sclerosis ( Mavenclad) in the US and other countries?

A: In the first quarter we have generated very positive organic growth that is supported by the three areas, fundamentally the Life Sciences area, which participates in more than 50 vaccine projects, 35 diagnoses and a multitude of therapeutics associated with covid-19 . This unit generated organic sales growth of almost 27%, of which approximately 50% was generated by the core business and the remainder by COVID-related activities.

In the area of ​​drugs (Healthcare) we had a negative impact of the pandemic in the second quarter of 2020 in the fertility business, due to the closure of fertility clinics around the world. There was also a noticeable slowdown of some launches due to mobility difficulties.

The recovery has been very positive and in the first quarter the fertility franchise has grown 22% organically. Thanks to the positive evolution of the business and the continuous discipline of costs, our margins have increased very solidly.

Our high-tech chemicals division (Electronics) was severely affected by the first wave of the pandemic, especially the liquid crystal and OLED for displays and pigments (Display Solutions and Surface Solutions) business units, but at the same time Throughout 2020 and Q1 2021 there has been a clear semiconductor push as customers increase capabilities and Versum integration is well advanced.

