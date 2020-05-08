An image of the Sónar of 2019.

In the cascade of cancellations of festivals in recent days comes one that many feared: this year there will be no Sónar, which is postponed to 2021. The organization sent this afternoon a note in which it regrets that, “due to the global crisis originated due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 editions of Sónar Barcelona and Sónar + D cannot be held ”.

“After carefully evaluating all the options,” continues the note, “and in accordance with government regulations, this decision has been the only one possible to fully guarantee the health and safety of all attendees, artists and teams involved.” Therefore, the 27th edition of Sónar Barcelona and the 9th edition of Sónar + D are postponed to 17, 18 and 19 June next year at the Fira Montjuïc venues in Barcelona and Fira Gran Via de L’Hospitalet. The festival organizers stress that they are already working “with the participating artists, speakers and entities to reschedule in 2021 most of the shows and activities that we all hoped to enjoy this year.” The festival thanks the public for “the patience and understanding shown in recent weeks and we want to assure you that we are fully committed to it.” The holders of tickets and professional accreditations, it is indicated, will receive an email on May 19 with detailed information on all the advantages to keep them for 2021 or, if they wish, to access the refund of their amount. The organization clarifies that despite everything, in 2020 there will be activity and an extraordinary edition of Sónar + D will be held on September 18 and 19 at the Center for Contemporary Culture of Barcelona (CCCB).

This new meeting, called Sónar + D CCCB, will have a format and content specifically designed for the current context and with an eye toward new imaginable futures at the intersection of culture, art and technology. The project was born with the vocation to gather and attend to the needs and concerns of creative communities, both local and international. This Sónar + D CCCB will be, according to the organizers, a fundamentally online event, free and open to everyone that could welcome the public in person depending on the evolution of the regulations on gauging. It will have an extensive program of participatory and online activities such as, it is pointed out, conferences, master classes, demos, workshops, performance formats and regular networking activities of the congress.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe