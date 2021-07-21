The pandemic reduced life expectancy in the US to 77.3 years of age, about 1.5 years less

15 minutes. The COVID-19 pandemic reduced life expectancy in the United States by a year and a half, with a loss of 3 years for Latinos and 2.9 years for African Americans, as reported this Wednesday the Government.

Interim data from the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), shows the largest decrease in US life expectancy in one year since 1943.

The average life expectancy for the entire population in 2020 was 77.3 years, a level that had not been recorded since 2003.

In the case of women, it fell from 81.4 years in 2019 to 80.2 years in 2020. For men, life expectancy went from 76.3 in 2019 to 74.5 in 2020.

Those who experienced the largest drop in life expectancy were Latinos, with a drop from 81.8 years to 78.8 years. Among Hispanic men, life expectancy fell from 79 to 75.3 years.

Life expectancy for African Americans dropped from 74.7 to 71.8 years. Among them, the life expectancy of men decreased from 71.3 to 68 years.

The report notes that COVID-19 reduced the life expectancy of Latinos by 90%. This, compared to 67.9% in the reduction of life expectancy for whites and 59.3% for African Americans.

The leading causes of death are still heart disease and cancer. However, the pandemic killed 385,201 people in the country, according to the CDC, affecting life expectancy.

Other related causes

In addition, the coronavirus caused deaths to increase for other reasons as well.

In that sense, last year 93,000 people died from drug overdoses, a phenomenon that intensified during the quarantines, with 20,000 more deaths than in the previous year.

Nearly 70,000 of the overdose deaths were the result of natural or synthetic opioids.

Government data also indicates that deaths from homicide, diabetes and liver disease – which are a sign of alcohol abuse – increased during quarantines. and suspensions of activities due to the pandemic.

The report shows that the total fertility rate – this is the number of children a woman is expected to have – decreased last year to 1.64. This is the lowest level since the 1930s when this indicator began to be observed.

What’s more, births decreased substantially in December, when babies conceived in March and April were due to be born, a sign that couples may have postponed their procreation plans due to the onset of the pandemic.