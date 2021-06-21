The pandemic opens the door to a greater concentration in Socimis

The gathering was attended by Juan Antonio Gutiérrez, CEO of MAZABI and its Socimi SILICIUS, Álvaro Castro, director of supervision and director of BME Growth, José María García, director of analysis and RICS valuations of Gloval and Tamara Rodríguez, partner financial advisory at Deloitte.

After a few months of hiatus in the Socimis and in terms of large real estate operations, this May 25 Adriano Care debuted at BME Growth, a Socimi aimed at nursing homes led by the former CEO of Ferrovial and a former member of the board of directors of Bankia Joaquín Ayuso. Last week we also learned that the KKR funds, Altamar Capital Partners and other investors – which account for 99.7% of the share capital – sold their stake in the Elix Vintage Residencial Socimi residential platform to Allianz for 139.4 million euros.

“What I can tell you is that we are working with more files. In 2020 it is true that there was a stop in the Socimi IPO as it also occurred in the rest of the economy, although we could still see the debut of six Socimis and the exclusion of another six, so the balance was neutral. These exclusions occur because some are completing their business cycle, selling assets … There are currently 75 Socimis on BME Growth and four in the Continuous Market ”, comments Álvaro Castro, director of supervision and director of BME Growth.

“We see a concentration of the sector necessary for companies to grow, we are approached by many Socimis or companies that are not yet so that have problems growing. We believe that we are going to go to a scenario of concentration in both Socimis and promoters. There are 75 Socimis in BME Growth, of which there are some very small and it does not make sense that all develop their legal department, their council with independent directors … Something that does not generate money and it does make sense that there is a concentration of Socimis that go to dividend yield, growth, hotels … There is a large amount of money flying overhead and that will surely materialize in operations in 2022 “, points out Juan Antonio Gutiérrez, CEO of MAZABI and its Socimi SILICIUS.

“There is a lot of money that is predestined to be channeled into the real estate market, although it is true that there we deal with the problem of rigidity that Spanish Socimis have. Socimis or reits are very stable figures in the Anglo-Saxon markets to a great extent as a way to gather money from individuals to be able to invest in the real estate market. In Spain, Socimis were boosted after the subprime crisis in 2009, and the reality is that they have to deal with regulatory rigidities and the lack of tax incentives. We are in a context of maximum liquidity, the real estate market works as a hedge against inflation and we will surely see consolidation through mergers ”, adds Tamara Rodríguez, financial advisory partner at Deloitte.

“From a financial point of view, we also see the future of the Socimis in Spain through concentrations in the medium term. It is something that happened in the economic cycle prior to the 2008 crisis, around 2005 there was a great concentration of developers, going from 30 companies to 5-6 large real estate companies ”, says José María García, director of analysis and valuations RICS by Gloval.

The rest of the gathering developed topics around the foreign investor, the Future Housing Law and prices in the real estate market.