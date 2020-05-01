The automotive sector will be greatly affected.
The coronavirus pandemic can generate
an unprecedented economic crisis in Spain to the point that, in the
Today, our country, behind the United States and the United Kingdom, is the one plus
companies are at risk of bankruptcy.
The export risk multinational, Coface, places Spain in the
Third place with more bankruptcies planned.
This Coface report anticipates that the crisis
could specifically affect a quarter of the tissue
business. That, in a worse situation,
US companies would find, with 39% having serious difficulties
payment and the United Kingdom, with 33%. Italy (18%), France (15%) and Germany (11%) will bebacks of Spainto.
LThe qualifications of the
risk agencies, such as Moody’s or Standard and
Poor’s, they indicate
the endless list of companies to which downgrades the credit rating. Beyond the micro-businesses like
small business and restaurants, than
the first would go bankrupt in the short term, the other sectors that look very bad
are the automobilesteel, steel and distribution, according
La Celosía reports.
Travel sector
In the travel industry, Amadeus has announced
a capital increase to buy time until the tourism sector can recover
in the third quarter, or the raising of $ 1 billion by Airbnb.
For analysts the more examples significant business collapse It’s of
the European aeronautical gem, Airbus, even when
act almost under
monopoly on the sinking of its only competitor Boeing, which will be rescued by Trump, is on the fast track
towards another public rescue of the countries that are still in its shareholding,
Germany, France and Spain.