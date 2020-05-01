The automotive sector will be greatly affected.

The coronavirus pandemic can generate

an unprecedented economic crisis in Spain to the point that, in the

Today, our country, behind the United States and the United Kingdom, is the one plus

companies are at risk of bankruptcy.

The export risk multinational, Coface, places Spain in the

Third place with more bankruptcies planned.

This Coface report anticipates that the crisis

could specifically affect a quarter of the tissue

business. That, in a worse situation,

US companies would find, with 39% having serious difficulties

payment and the United Kingdom, with 33%. Italy (18%), France (15%) and Germany (11%) will bebacks of Spainto.

LThe qualifications of the

risk agencies, such as Moody’s or Standard and

Poor’s, they indicate

the endless list of companies to which downgrades the credit rating. Beyond the micro-businesses like

small business and restaurants, than

the first would go bankrupt in the short term, the other sectors that look very bad

are the automobilesteel, steel and distribution, according

La Celosía reports.

Travel sector

In the travel industry, Amadeus has announced

a capital increase to buy time until the tourism sector can recover

in the third quarter, or the raising of $ 1 billion by Airbnb.

For analysts the more examples significant business collapse It’s of

the European aeronautical gem, Airbus, even when

act almost under

monopoly on the sinking of its only competitor Boeing, which will be rescued by Trump, is on the fast track

towards another public rescue of the countries that are still in its shareholding,

Germany, France and Spain.