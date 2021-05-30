the pandemic makes criminals recycle and leave the streets to commit their fraud ‘online’

Cybersecurity experts are warning of a situation that arises as a result of the pandemic and that they have baptized as ‘mutant scams’. These are frauds that before Covid-19 were committed at street level and that have now made the leap into the virtual world, after criminals have ‘recycled’. A “digital transformation of crime” that it has come to stay, as alerted from Trend Micro.

The cybersecurity company insists that “crime has been able to adapt.” “Many scams in the real world were no longer possible because criminals they were locked up along with their potential victims. In response, they went digital and the scams went cyber. This evolution was similar to the digital transformation that conventional companies had to undergo in 2020 “, say the experts.

According to a recent Trend Micro survey, 88% of companies accelerated their migrations to the cloud in the past year. Digital transformation plans were advanced in response to the pandemic and scammers took advantage of this boom in commerce and online payments. A report by the company details that “victims around the world have lost millions to these renewed scams.”

The scams target the technologies and activities that have become popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, as alert Jose de la Cruz, Technical Director of Trend Micro Iberia, which classifies them into four categories: online shopping, food delivery apps, messaging apps and state aid.

Based on the fraud mentioned, the company warns that criminal groups “can improve and adapt their ‘modus operandi’ very quickly. “” This shows that both citizens and companies must be prepared for the uncertain and learn to protect themselves from digital threats, “add these cybersecurity experts, who offer a series of recommendations to help users avoid being victims.

New cyber frauds and how to protect yourself from them

Among these new cyber frauds, online shopping has been one of the most common in recent months. Users may be familiar with scammers who mimic real ‘online’ retailers to steal credit card information and other personal data. But instead of impersonating well-known brands, criminals have taken advantage of the boom in online shopping to create your own stores and facilitate fraud.

These stores are not related to any existing store. Their products are advertised on social media at lower prices (but not incredibly lower) than those in real stores, and they typically offer 10-20% discounts on popular products. The gangs involved in these scams are clearly well organized. They have people who respond to victims’ complaints, usually with the phrase “We are working on it and you should receive your package soon.”

Sometimes these groups actually deliver some orders. In this way, the store is reported as one that has a low quality service, but avoids being classified as fake, which makes it very difficult to track scammers. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), victims lost 420 million dollars in 2020 for sales in online stores that did not deliver the products.

To avoid these types of scams, Trend Micro experts urge you to do a basic Internet search of the store’s name, checking for user complaints or obvious red flags, such as gross grammatical errors. Likewise, they recommend being suspicious if a small store can offer greater discounts than well-established stores and, as a trick, they encourage you to check if the texts that appear on the web are replicated in other online stores, since that can be a sign of fraud.

The danger of messaging apps

Another of the most common attack vectors has been messaging apps. Many people already kept in contact with friends and family virtually before the pandemic, but communication ‘online’ during the crisis and its aftermath has become a necessity. Some criminals have taken advantage of app security flaws to try to commit fraud by posing as other people.

The first requirement for this type of scam andIt’s a compromised WhatsApp account. Criminals can get it by using stolen contact information to impersonate the victim and then convincing the phone company to activate the victim’s number on a new SIM (sometimes called SIM swapping or SIM swapping).

After this first step, criminals activate WhatsApp on the new phone and start ask for favors from victims’ contacts. This is usually a false emergency and a transfer request to a friend’s bank account. Therefore, experts ask that the phone number not be published on the Internet (in advertisements or social profiles, for example) and that two-factor authentication be activated in messaging ‘apps’. In the event that a friend contacts you to ask for money, the solution may be to resort to a voice call to confirm the story.

Experts have also noticed a significant increase in fraud related to delivery applications food delivery and threats to public aid, with scammers who submitted false unemployment claims in 2020. A new trend in cybercrime that is important to monitor and control even when the pandemic has ended.