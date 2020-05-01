In a video published this Friday, 1st, in his official Twitter account, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva says that the coronavirus pandemic left capitalism “naked”, and that the economic system is dead. Lula also says that after the pandemic, a “new world” must emerge.

“The coronavirus tragedy exposed an unquestionable truth to sunlight: what sustains capitalism is not capital, it is us, the workers,” says Lula. “It is this truth, our old acquaintance, that is leading the world’s leading economic newspapers, the bibles of the world elite, to announce that capitalism has its days numbered. And it is, it is dying.”

Lula briefly mentions the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, when he says that tragedies such as that of the covid-19 reveal “the true character” of things and people. “I am not just referring to the debauchery of the President of the Republic with the memory of more than 5,000 Brazilians killed by the covid”, he says.

According to the ex-president, after the pandemic, a “new world” should emerge. He says the pandemic reveals that Brazilians are generous, tolerant and supportive. “I hope that the coronavirus tragedy is the midwife of the true new world that we dream of.”

Even today the PT participates in a live organized by the union centrals, due to Labor Day. The event should also count on the presence of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB), Mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), Senate President Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), and musician Roger Waters , former Pink Floyd bassist.

