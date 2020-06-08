More than 4,000 people have died from the coronavirus in California and more than 100,000 have been infected with the disease, according to official figures.

Until this Friday, the pandemic had left a total of 4,422 deaths and 119,807 cases of infection.

Los Angeles County continues to record the most worrying figures, with more than 58,160 cases of contagion and 2,489 deaths due to the pandemic.

The other counties most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in California are Riverside, with 8,200 cases and 345 deaths; San Diego, with 7,800 cases and 312 deaths; Orange, with 6,939 cases and 158 deaths; and San Bernardino, with 5,655 cases and 209 deaths. More details here.

The pandemic mostly affects the Hispanic population. More than 50% of cases and 30% of deaths are recorded in Latinos, according to the California Department of Health.

Governor Gavin Newsom was the first to enact the mandatory order to stay home in a state with more than 40 million inhabitants, warning that half the population could contract the deadly virus in the next two months.

The date is approaching for the extension of unemployment benefits due to the coronavirus crisis.

California’s first death from the coronavirus was reported on Wednesday, March 4, and was an elderly person with underlying health problems.

The person is believed to have likely been exposed during a February 11-21 trip on a Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco for Mexico.

His death prompted inspection of this ship and its passengers, of whom 21 tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the coronavirus pandemic will have consequences for the state’s economy.