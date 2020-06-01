More than 4,000 people have died from coronavirus in California and more than 100,000 have been infected with the disease, according to official figures.

Until this Friday, the pandemic had left a total of 4,068 deaths and 103,886 contagion cases.

Los Angeles County continues to record the most disturbing figures, with more than 49,800 cases of contagion and nearly 2,240 deaths from the pandemic.

The other counties most affected by the COVID-19 outbreak in California are Riverside, with 7,200 cases and 331 deaths; San Diego, with 7,102 cases and 307 deaths, and San Bernardino, with 4,831 cases and 190 deaths. More details here.

The pandemic mostly affects the Hispanic population. More than 50% of cases and 30% of deaths are recorded in Latinos, according to the California Department of Health.

This is how the plan to reopen California advances

Phase 1 of the recovery in the economy is advancing in the state after the reopening of retail stores such as bookstores, florists, toy stores and sports goods outlets, among others; although restaurants have not yet received authorization.

“We are going to enter the next phase this week. This is a very positive signal and it has happened for only one reason: the data says it can happen,” Newsom told a news conference.

California was one of the first states hit by the virus, but in recent weeks it has managed to reduce the number of infections.

Almost every day there have been marches to demand the total reopening of the state.

The governor announced a measure to protect taxpayers with debts that should have received their checks.

The plan to recover the economy

Governor Newsom has appointed a task force to help the state recover economically after it begins easing restrictions that companies have closed.

The nonpartisan panel of billionaires and corporate leaders that includes the four living ex-governors – two Democrats, like Newsom, and two Republicans – came after the lousy unemployment figures ended a record 10-year streak of economic growth.

“We are now in a pandemic-induced recession here in the state of California,” Newsom said. “These are sober and challenging times.”

The period of growth ended when the state lost 100,000 jobs in March, a figure that is only just beginning to account for the damage done to the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Experts and doctors answer Hispanics’ doubts about the coronavirus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including life-threatening pneumonia or death.

President Donald Trump declared the largest state of disaster in California, which gives the governor federal assistance to face the economic and social crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The president’s action makes federal funds available for the advice of the crisis in the state, one of the most affected by the outbreak of this disease in the country.

Governor Newsom had called for greater cooperation from the president and for a state of disaster to be declared, which would allow him to have more resources to deal with the situation.

Newsom was the first governor to enact a mandatory stay-at-home order in a state with more than 40 million residents, warning that half the population could contract the deadly virus in the next two months.

California’s first death from the coronavirus was reported on Wednesday, March 4, and was an elderly person with underlying health problems.

The person is believed to have likely been exposed during a February 11-21 trip on a Grand Princess cruise ship that left San Francisco for Mexico.

His death prompted inspection of this ship and its passengers, of whom 21 tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Vice President Mike Pence.

