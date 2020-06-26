When China completed 100 days of registering the first case of the new SARS-CoV-2 virus, Wuhan province was quarantining; in the United States, New York in its 100th day reactivated economic activity; Guatemala was still in quarantine and Costa Rica was in phase two of its reopening program. This Friday, Nicaragua reaches its 100 days with Covid-19 and the outlook is discouraging: the virus continues to spread in the country, there are no concrete measures by the government, residents continue to denounce that their relatives die from the virus and specialists they warn that the contagion curve has not reached its highest peak.

Nicaragua officially reported his first case on March 18. It was the designated vice president, Rosario Murillo, who through official channels assured that a man who had been in Panama and who returned to the country presented the symptoms of Covid-19 and tested positive.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Daniel Ortega regime ruled out closing the borders, canceling classes at public schools and universities, and restricting crowds. Conversely, the government has promoted them.

Also read: This is what a family can spend to take care of a Covid-19 patient at home

Epidemiologist Leonel Argüello assures that the Covid-19 curve in the country has not reached its highest peak, and this is expected to occur in the third or fourth week of July. : Contrary to what has happened in other countries such as Italy or Spain where the curve fell in two months, Argüello warns that in Nicaragua the curve could go down in six months or more, due to the lack of measures implemented by the government.

Most Nicaraguans wear face masks to protect themselves. THE PRESS / Óscar Navarrete

“Why dare I say that there is a date that could be six months? Because if when you close a country or take all the quarantine measures, (the curve) takes two months to start lowering cases, if you do nothing it is very difficult. Epidemics do not go down on their own, they have to reach 70% of the population, you are talking about the fact that 7 people out of 10 must have become ill. The epidemic stops when it exhausts the susceptible, (that is) when it no longer has who else to give it ”, he points out.

Epidemiologist Rafael Amador ensures that as long as the government continues to promote concentrations and activities and that no concrete measures are taken, new waves of contagion will appear, worsening the situation that the country is already facing and causing the time for the curve to decrease to lengthen. It also points out that although a temporary decrease can be perceived in cases, the population should not lower their guard and always maintain hygiene and prevention measures.

It may interest you: Why the socio-emotional impact caused by the coronavirus affects Nicaraguans the most

“If in Nicaragua state policies are not changed in the management of the epidemic, the epidemic will continue much longer than has been the standard in other countries,” says Amador, who warns that the population that does not care exposes others to contagion.

The solution, according to the specialists, is two ways: that the government begins to take all the corresponding measures and that the same population continues with the self-quarantine, that it really protects itself, that it walks with masks and with plastic face masks. This Wednesday the Pan American Health Organization warned that infections in Nicaragua will increase.

Nicaraguans continue to use public transportation. THE PRESS / Oscar Navarrete

Until this Friday, June 26, according to Minsa data, in Nicaragua there have been 2,170 infections and 74 deaths. The Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, however, states that up to June 17 there have been 5,957 infections and 1,688 deaths from pneumonia and suspected by Covid-19.

Self-protection and self-medication: the effects at 100 days

In the opinion of the epidemiologist Leonel Argüello, during these 100 days the majority of the population has understood that the country faces an epidemic and that people who denied the presence of the virus, now accept it. He says that Nicaraguans understand that hospitals are full and that obtaining supplies, such as oxygen, to attend to a patient at home is a difficulty.

“I believe that the majority of Nicaraguans are aware that this is an epidemic that can kill us, it is an epidemic that is causing us enormous damage, not only from the human point of view, but also from social and economic relations. I think people realized that they have to take their own self-protection measures. People have learned to be confident in their decision: I decide whether or not to be infected, I decide whether I protect myself and my family, “says Argüello.

Also read: Do you have to go to the hospital and are you afraid of a possible Covid-19 infection? These measures can help you reduce your risk.

The specialist ensures that in the absence of information, the residents have resorted to self-medication. “Drugs such as chloroquine, ivermectin, nitazoxanide continue to be taken, all three of which are antiparasitic do not work for Covid-19. People have taken it as a preventive and corrective treatment when the Multidisciplinary Scientific Committee has always said that the treatment is symptomatic, that each patient is a world and each patient is treated according to what that patient presents, “he adds.

The German Nicaraguan hospital facilities have been dedicated to serve Covid-19 patients. THE PRESS / ARCHIVE

Rafael Amador agrees with this assessment, who points out that during the first phase the government refused to accept that the virus was already in the country and when it did, he ruled out that there was community transmission in the country. To date, Amador assures that if it had acted belligerently and taken measures, the attention could have focused the cases on foci and the community contagion would have decreased, as it occurred.

Also read: 72 health professionals have died from suspicion of Covid-19, according to the Citizen Observatory

Amador points out that the collapse in hospital centers occurred, in addition to the number of cases, due to the cross-information received by the population, which made young people without previous illnesses that could be cared for in their homes come, leaving people with complications out of the reach of medical care.

Day 100 in the Central American region

While Nicaragua is still facing the pandemic, this is what has happened in the rest of the countries of the region when they reached their 100th day. Guatemala it registered at least 12 thousand infections and more than 500 deaths, the residents were in quarantine and the transmission curve was on the rise.

In Panama, the settlers are adapting to the reopening of economic sectors and the relaxation of confinement measures. Costa Rica it was in phase two of the reopening program and the case curve showed a slight decrease.

It may interest you: Covid-19 pandemic has not stopped. It is contained in homes, says health worker Alejandro Lagos

On the contrary, in Honduras the contagion curve was on the rise and that day the country reported the highest number of cases, there was an absolute curfew and it was in phase I of the smart opening process that authorized part of the commercial sector to operate.

El Salvador, which like Nicaragua This Friday marks 100 days of a pandemic, it is no longer quarantined, the economy is reopening and the health system is facing an increase in cases and deaths.