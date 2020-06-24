Pregnancy in times of covid-19 3:58

. – The coronavirus pandemic is more likely to cause a drop in U.S. baby birth numbers rather than a new baby boom, possibly leaving the country with nearly half a million fewer births than would be expected, according to the prediction of Brookings Institution and the March of Dimes nonprofit.

Researchers from Brookings in Washington, DC examined data from previous economic studies on fertility in the United States during the 2007-2009 recession and the 1918 influenza pandemic.

After analyzing those data, along with other factors such as job losses during the coronavirus pandemic, the researchers predicted in a report published last week that the United States could see a drop of around 300,000 to 500,000 births due to covid-19. .

Dr. Rahul Gupta, chief physician and health officer for the March of Dimes in New York, told CNN on Monday that he and his colleagues came to a similar conclusion. Gupta also wrote an opinion piece on this situation in The Washington Post last week.

“When we started doing the calculations, we looked at the 1918 pandemic – just like Brookings – and saw that there was a about 10% drop in fertility between nine and 10 months after the mortality spike,” Gupta said Monday.

“A 10% or 15% or 20% drop in the coming years could really spell trouble,” said Gupta. “The economic and demographic implications of a severe drop in pregnancy could have a tremendous impact on the next generation, so this is an important and very serious issue.”

Newborns of mothers will be tested with covid-19 1:52

According to the Brookings Institution, data from the recession suggests that the birth rate in the United States dropped from about 69 births per 1,000 women ages 15 to 44 in 2007 to 63 births per 1,000 women in 2012, a drop from about 9%, which means about 400,000 fewer births.

Brookings’ team also found that in 1918 each spike in deaths from the flu pandemic caused the otherwise stable birth rate to drop approximately 21 births per 1,000, representing a decrease of 12, 5%.

They also noted that the uncertainty and anxiety associated with the coronavirus pandemic, job loss, and physical distancing to some extent could play a role in further declining births. This is something that Gupta, a specialist in internal medicine and preventive medicine, said he has seen among his own patients.

“As I see my patients, I see more and more demands for family planning and contraceptives and whatnot, along with the economic forces and the people who lose their jobs,” said Gupta, adding that the lives of many of his patients They changed dramatically, as not only do they have to work from home, but their lives at home have become chaotic with their children having to stay indoors as well.

“I started asking my other colleagues about what is happening and they agree that there is an increased demand for family planning services like oral contraceptives,” said Gupta. “Most of my patients were very, very busy and were afraid of getting pregnant,” she explained.

This new research has some limitations. The findings are based on comparisons with two previous events and may not reflect the true nuances of the current coronavirus pandemic. “Some of these estimates also depend on what happens next,” said Gupta.

For example, the fear factor could be addressed with a robust plan and call to action to prevent a second wave of covid-19 infections this fall. On the other hand, if we have multiple waves as we saw in 1918, the situation could be even worse, “said Gupta. “This pandemic and our response to it and the trust of citizens in their government could have a significant impact in the long term,” he explained.

Huge increase in cases worries in one region of the US 0:54

However, if the predictions estimate an upcoming decline in births, where did the idea come from that there might possibly be a baby boom during the coronavirus pandemic?

“Basically, the bottom line is this: When there is a storm warning, there is some data to suggest that the pregnancy rate increases, but in fact when destruction occurs, like a tsunami, births actually decrease,” said Gupta.

“So there is a difference in the impact that any natural calamity or pandemic has on society. And the forecast suggests that this is much more serious than a tropical storm. It is a tsunami, ”he warned.