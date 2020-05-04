The National Rifle Association has fired

dozens of employees, canceled their national convention and suspended events of

fundraising, membership and shooting that would normally be crucial

to rally their base in an election year.

The coronavirus pandemic has rocked

drastically to the NRA — acronym for this organization that defends the

arms purchase and ownership rights – during what should be a stimulant

moment for the group, in the middle of a presidential election and while the

owners of firearms were exalted for defending themselves against what

which they consider to be an attempt by the authorities to trample on their rights

guaranteed in the Second Constitutional Amendment.

The NRA, which has about five million

members, have recently dismissed or given unpaid leave to

dozens of employees, he has imposed a four-day work week to

some of its workers and cut everyone’s wages, including its director

General Wayne LaPierre.

The economic problems, added to the

cancellation of fundraising events and the national convention,

who surely would have had the visit of President Donald Trump, have

complicated the organization’s ability to influence the results of

the 2020 elections.

In a memorandum addressed to his staff, LaPierre

indicated that the 20% wage cuts were applied to all, while

that some executives “voluntarily” reduced their salaries by a percentage

even greater.

He said that the cuts in staff are intended

and other adjustments are temporary.

“The cancellation of the annual meeting had a

significant economic impact, but more than that, the health crisis has

forced to postpone countless fundraising events and

memberships as well as competitions, training seminars and others

income generating events; those alterations are the main reasons for our

decision-making process ”, explained Andrew Arulanandam, spokesman for the NRA.

“Like any other business and

non-profit organization, we are forced to make decisions

complicated in this new economic environment, “he said.

With the whole world panicking about the coronavirus,

Americans bought a record number of firearms in March,

a figure based on the background check data and that

It represents the barometer of sales of this type of weapon in the United States.

.