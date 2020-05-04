The National Rifle Association has fired
dozens of employees, canceled their national convention and suspended events of
fundraising, membership and shooting that would normally be crucial
to rally their base in an election year.
The coronavirus pandemic has rocked
drastically to the NRA — acronym for this organization that defends the
arms purchase and ownership rights – during what should be a stimulant
moment for the group, in the middle of a presidential election and while the
owners of firearms were exalted for defending themselves against what
which they consider to be an attempt by the authorities to trample on their rights
guaranteed in the Second Constitutional Amendment.
The NRA, which has about five million
members, have recently dismissed or given unpaid leave to
dozens of employees, he has imposed a four-day work week to
some of its workers and cut everyone’s wages, including its director
General Wayne LaPierre.
The economic problems, added to the
cancellation of fundraising events and the national convention,
who surely would have had the visit of President Donald Trump, have
complicated the organization’s ability to influence the results of
the 2020 elections.
In a memorandum addressed to his staff, LaPierre
indicated that the 20% wage cuts were applied to all, while
that some executives “voluntarily” reduced their salaries by a percentage
even greater.
He said that the cuts in staff are intended
and other adjustments are temporary.
“The cancellation of the annual meeting had a
significant economic impact, but more than that, the health crisis has
forced to postpone countless fundraising events and
memberships as well as competitions, training seminars and others
income generating events; those alterations are the main reasons for our
decision-making process ”, explained Andrew Arulanandam, spokesman for the NRA.
“Like any other business and
non-profit organization, we are forced to make decisions
complicated in this new economic environment, “he said.
With the whole world panicking about the coronavirus,
Americans bought a record number of firearms in March,
a figure based on the background check data and that
It represents the barometer of sales of this type of weapon in the United States.
