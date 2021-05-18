The pandemic has made us more hygienic than ever, our immune system does not think it is such a good idea

Despite the fact that the risk of transmission of COVID-19 through contact with surfaces is low and that masks, physical distancing and ventilation are the most effective methods to avoid being infected (because the main way by which people are infect with SARS-CoV-2 is through exposure to droplets that carry the virus), the truth is that most sanitation practices have remained the same.

We are cleaning the surfaces of things much more than before and using hydroalcoholic gels more often, and in doing so we are also killing all the microbes in our midst. Public transport in Spain, for example, is under a strict cleaning protocol that includes disinfectant solutions. What long-term consequences can such strict sanitation have?

Possible threat to human health

There are microorganisms of all kinds living among us. On the other hand, there are the bacteria that cover the surfaces of things, permeate the air we breathe and inhabit certain areas of our body, especially the intestine. While some microbes and other microscopic particles are a threat to us, the vast majority are benign. And there is growing evidence that our health depends on our early and ongoing interactions with them. This is what is called the human microbiome: the trillions of bacteria that live in and on our body and that allow us to survive.

Therefore, some experts suggest that excessive hygiene practices, inappropriate use of antibiotics, and lifestyle changes, such as social distancing, can weaken these bacterial communities in ways that promote disease and compromise our immune systems. . A) Yes, by sterilizing our bodies and spaces we may be doing more harm than good. Because hygiene obesity not only deprives people of interactions with helpful bacteria, it may also be leading to extinction of some essential microbes.

This is what is called the hygiene hypothesis, that is, that excess hygiene produces more infections because it weakens our immune system. For example, a new study has linked pacifier sterilization with an increased risk of food allergies in babies at the age of one year. Similarly, the excess of antibiotics to fight bacteria are causing them to become more resistant.

While an estimated 33,000 people lose their lives each year due to increased resistance to bacteria in the European Union alone, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) estimates that the numbers will rise little by little, predicting that in the year 2050, only in Spain, 77,000 people will die from bacterial resistance. So in 2050 there could even be more deaths from resistant superbugs than from cancer.

The WHO also published the first list of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including the twelve most lethal families, in early 2017. Among the bacteria on the list are Acinetobacter, pseudomonas and various entero bacteria that can cause serious blood infections or pneumonia. High priority categories include bacteria such as Helicobacter pylori or others that cause common diseases such as food poisoning from salmonella or gonorrhea.

Anti-pandemic measures could be accelerating that process, according to a new study by B. Brett Finlay and colleagues from the department of microbiology and immunology at the University of British Columbia. In fact, living a cleaner life at the microbe level could lead to more COVID-19 becoming infected and its effects are also more severe on our healthas suggested by Hong Kong researchers who have observed a link between certain characteristics of the microbiome and the more severe COVID-19.

Experts have hypothesized that diseased gut microbiomes may partly explain why adults with conditions such as obesity or type 2 diabetes appear to be at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Microbiome factors are even speculated to play a role in so-called persistent COVID – mental confusion, fatigue, and other persistent symptoms that afflict many people after infection.

A recent analysis, in fact, has found that during the first six months of the pandemic, among the hospital admissions studied, more than half of the COVID-19 patients had received antibiotics even in situations where the benefit of those drugs was uncertain, thus causing the annihilation of beneficial bacteria.

For the time being, these practices have been reduced and disinfection recommendations for various settings have also been relaxed. The cases in which it is recommended to disinfect are in closed community settings where a case of COVID-19 has been suspected or confirmed in the last 24 hours: for example, if a person with coronavirus lives in your home, or if you receive a visit of someone with COVID-19 in that time frame.

In the other cases, Thoroughly disinfecting surfaces can lead to more problems than solutions. We really don’t know what effect all this extra cleaning and hygiene will have on patients and people’s everyday lives. This is the largest experiment in a century, and sadly, we have more questions than answers.