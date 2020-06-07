15 minutes. Almost 600 health workers in the United States have died from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Among the deceased are doctors, nursing professionals, and essential hospital employees, such as credentials or clerks.

Most identified are black or asian people, according to estimates. The above figures are far superior to those reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the United States.

In fact, the institution, which registers the deceased in 363, has recognized that the death toll is much higher than they estimate. The reason? The heavy workload they have in other areas due toto control the disease.

Precarious working conditions

The Lost on the Frontline project also denounces the precariousness faced by health workers, forced to use garbage bags to protect themselves, with reusable masks.

All deaths have been confirmed by multiple sources, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

Likewise, the initiative of both media aims to document other worrisome trends, such as the lack of coordination between hospitals and administration when establishing safety minimums to protect against infections.

Remember that this balance only includes health workers directly exposed to patients, and not to professionals who died after being infected by other causes.

The number of coronavirus infections has exceeded 1.89 million in the US, being the nation with the most cases in the world. As reported by Johns Hopkins University, it is ahead of countries such as Brazil, Russia or the United Kingdom. Further, exceeded 109 thousand dead.