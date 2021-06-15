The pandemic has changed tattoo artists, possibly forever

Tattoo / . Creative

During the coronavirus pandemic, some of the most affected jobs were those that required physical proximity: workers in massage and nail salons, hair salons, gyms and tattoo studios. Some businesses will never reopen their doors.

This is the case of Saved Tattoo, a former tattoo parlor in Brooklyn, New York. Stephanie Tamez and Virginia Elwood were co-owners of this. Like most everyone, they initially thought the closure was temporary, and they agreed with the landlord to pay half the rent while the store was closed. But in July 2020 the owner canceled the agreement, seeking to rent the space to other businesses. Saved Tattoo disappeared.

Elwood told CNN that he had been applying for assistance through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Disaster Loans (EIDL), but did not receive any assistance until after they made the decision to close permanently. The relief funds were used to help move their equipment to warehouses, among other things.

“What is really frustrating is that now we have a loan that we have to pay for a business that is no longer in operation,” he said.

In most tattoo shops, the artists who work technically are not employees, but independent contractors. This allows them to work their own hours, without having to answer to a boss and then pay a portion to the owner.

Because of that many did not have the necessary documentation to show when they tried to apply for PPP loans, as they did not have a business registered in their name.

A traumatic situation

Trying to cope with the economic disaster, in California, a group of tattoo artists unsuccessfully sued the state in 2020 to allow the reopening of tattoo shops.

Tiffany Mitchell, owner of Black Raven Tattoo in Torrance, California, since 2017, was part of that group. Although tattoo studios in other states closed for only a few months, Mitchell told CNN that his was forced to close for a total of 10 months during the course of the pandemic.

“It was extremely traumatic,” he recalled. “Being harassed by the property manager and knowing I have no money. My nerves were fired; my hands were shaking; I was scared to go out. I couldn’t relax. Many of my friends and colleagues were equally scared.”

Mitchell was finally able to reopen Black Raven in January. When you filed your taxes this year, you had a loss of $ 20,000.

“A lot of people don’t realize how much tattoo artists suffered during this,” he said, adding that unlike restaurants “we couldn’t sell anything to go.”

Marie Reverie, who lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, had just achieved her dream of opening her own studio when the pandemic broke out.

The new owners of the place continued to demand payment of the rent on the first day of the month. The woman filed for unemployment, but only received about $ 37 a week from the state. She used up more than half of her savings in the meantime, but luckily she was supported by income from her husband and family. Thus it was able to stay afloat during the two months that it was closed, until it received federal aid.

The demand for tattoos has increased in recent months, despite this, tattooists prefer to take it easy. Photo: ..

Permanent changes

The tattoo also underwent a revolution during Covid-19. Clients are generally no longer allowed to bring family or friends. And while some artists wore masks while tattooing, even before the pandemic, now, of course, everyone wears them.

And the pace of work is different. Alysha Howard, an Atlanta-based tattoo artist who survived doing pet portraits to earn extra money, said that before the pandemic she worked on more than seven tattoos in a day, including on people who came without appointments. Now he only works with those who make an appointment.

“It got rid of that mentality of the rush that I have to put on each person,” he said. “That has been the biggest change, being able to focus on (tattoo projects) that I really want to do.”

And the demand has increased. Reverie told CNN that she typically received 250 to 350 emails when she opened her books for new clients. The last time she opened them, in September, she received almost 600. And she’s not alone, everyone she knows is booked for at least six months.

Tamez and Elwood were able to open a new location in August and have been tattooing there during the pandemic. Since they returned, Tamez said, they have noticed that people seem more thoughtful.

Howard noted that he has seen more clients request tattoos on a large scale, such as sleeves and back pieces. He also said that the experience is more intimate.

“I’ve been doing quite a few tattoos commemorating the Covid losses,” he said. “It is very emotional, and if my client cries, it is likely that I will also be emotional,” he said.