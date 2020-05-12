In a world suddenly fearful of physical contact, the voice technology it is getting a new boost. Voice-activated systems like Google Assistant, Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri have seen strong growth in recent years, but the new coronavirus pandemic can take them much further, analysts say. Read WhatsApp: Messenger Rooms, video calls with up to 50 people

Voice-activated assistants are not only answering questions and shopping for us, but they are also being used to control electronic devices in the home and for a variety of businesses or medical activities, which could spark more and more interest as that people seek to avoid personal contact.

Voice-activated attendees are not just answering questions and shopping for us. Photo: .

“Voice systems have already made significant inroads into smart home spaces, and control by spoken commands can mean avoiding surfaces that are often heavily touched such as smartphones, remote controls, light switches, thermostats, door handles, and more,” he said. ABI Research analyst Jonathan Collins.

The pandemic is likely to be “an additional motivation and incentive for the use of voice activation in the home, aiding knowledge and implementation of a wide range of smart devices and applications in the home,” said Collins.

ABI estimates that shipments of voice control devices for smart home devices totaled about 141 million last year and in 2020 will grow globally by about 30%.

For the broader market for voice assistants, Juniper Research estimates some 4.2 billion devices in use this year, a figure that will double by 2024, with much of the interactions on smartphones.

– Smart locks and doorbells –

Collins said he hopes to see a growing interest in gadgets like smart locks and doorbells, along with other small home systems, to eliminate the need for physical contact and face-to-face interaction as a result of the pandemic.

Avi Greengart, a technology analyst and consultant at Techsponential, assured that no data is available yet but that “anecdotally, it can be said that the use of voice assistants is on the rise” as a result of confinement.

Robots would play an important role in household activities and in areas such as medicine. Photo: .

Greengart said he expects more corporate applications for voice technologies in response to health and safety concerns.

“Looking ahead, offices will need to evolve to non-touch controls; voice may be a solution, although motion activation for lighting is usually easier and contact-free,” he said.

“However, I do hope that smart speakers – along with a list of email commands – will become common in hotels and other rental properties. The fewer touchpoints, the better.”

– After the pandemic –

Julian Issa of Futuresource Consulting explained that there appears to be “a rebound in the use of voice assistants since the virus appeared.”

“But while avoiding touching certain surfaces may have a little to do with this, it is mainly because consumers are spending much more time at home with their devices,” Issa said.

Chris Pennell, another analyst at Futuresource, said he also expects the adoption of digital assistants to accelerate “especially in areas of direct customer service, such as in the healthcare, retail and entertainment sector.”

A working example of this is a tool from the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit dedicated to clinical practice, education, and research, that allows people to enter their symptoms and access information about the virus.

Veton Kepuska, a Florida computer engineering professor who specializes in voice recognition technologies, is looking to develop voice-activated medical robots that can help limit physical contact and contagion.

“If we had this infrastructure deployed, we would be better off,” said Kepuska, who thanks to the pandemic decided to seek financing for his project.

According to Kepuska, the initiative may lead to the development of a “humanoid” medical robot that can take on several of the tasks of a doctor or nurse through voice interaction.

“The pandemic has created a situation where we need to think about how to offer our service to people who need help but without putting ourselves in danger,” he said.

