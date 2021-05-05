The pandemic forces a virtual gala from Seville for the Laureus 2021

05/05/2021 at 8:09 PM CEST

The Laureus Awards for the 2021 edition will be delivered this Thursday individually in a virtual gala, due to the covid-19 pandemic, which will be based in Seville and in which among those selected for the awards are Rafael Nadal, Lewis Hamilton, LeBron James, Robert Lewandowski, Naomi Osaka, Federica Brignone, Tadej Pogacar, Bayern Munich, Los Angeles Lakers or the Mercedes Formula One team.

In addition, this year special awards will be awarded that will recognize “the broader impact” that athletes have on society in reference to their work to combat the pandemic or to influence issues and conflicts that transcend sport, according to the organization.

This particular gala, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. (CET), will be presented by the Sevillian actress Paz Vega, it can be seen on television in a hundred countries and for the occasion the organization has chosen Seville for its way of capturing “the essence of Spanish culture, art and passion”, as well as its “shocking beauty and fascinating history” .

The awards will recognize “the most memorable sports performances of 2020”, as well as the impact of athletes on society during that year.

Nadal is one of the six candidates for best athlete of the year, an award he already received in 2011, edition in which the award for the best team went to the Spanish soccer team, after being proclaimed world champion in South Africa 2010.

The Balearic tennis player aspires to succeed the Argentine in history Leo Messi or the British Lewis Hamilton, as both were previously declared winners.

The Formula One world champion is again included among the candidates along with the Ugandan athlete Joshua Cheptegei, the Swedish supporter Armand Duplantis, the Polish striker of Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski and the NBA star Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The aspiring to relieve the American gymnast Simon Biles They are the Dutch cyclist Anna van der Breggen, the Italian skier Federica Brignone, the Kenyan athlete Brigid Kosgei, the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka (best revelation in 2019), the French footballer Wendie Renard and the American basketball player Breanna Stewart.

In the best team chapter, the South African ‘Springboks’ will be relieved by the Argentine rugby team, the Bayern Munich (football), the Kansas City Chiefs (American Football), Liverpool (Football), Los Angeles Lakers (basketball) or Mercedes Petronas (Formula One), definitive candidates.

The young Spanish international Ansu Fati, forward of Barcelona, ​​will compete in the revelation section with the MotoGP world champion, the also Spanish Joan Mir (Suzuki), as well as with other world sports figures such as the American Patrick Mahomes (American football), the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (Cycling), the Polish Iga Swiatek (Tennis) and the Austrian Dominic Thiem (Tennis).

For the first time, three Sport for Development programs have been shortlisted alongside Laureus Award nominees, a sign of the important contribution of grassroots sports organizations throughout the pandemic.

The candidates are: Boxgirls Kenya, a program that uses boxing to empower at-risk girls from Nairobi’s slums; the Colombianitos Foundation, a Colombian organization that uses soccer and rugby to promote education and reduce gender differences; and Kickformore, a soccer organization that encourages participants to make positive contributions to their communities in Germany.

Sean Fitzpatrick, president of the Laureus Academy, has stated that “after a difficult year” they are “more determined than ever to ensure” that this association “honors the men and women who strove to return to sport, in many cases in a very different environment and no spectators. They have given everyone an emotional boost at a difficult time. “

The members of the Academy are 71 ex-athletes, in charge of selecting the winners in this twenty-second edition of the Laureus Awards.

– Candidates for best male athlete:

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA / Athletics), Armand Duplantis (SWE / Athletics), Lewis Hamilton (GBR / Formula One), Lebron James (USA / Basketball), Robert Lewandowski (POL / Soccer) and Rafael Nadal (ESP / Tennis).

– Candidates for best female athlete:

Anna van der Breggen (NED / Cycling), Federica Brignone (ITA / Alpine Skiing), Brigid Kosgei (KEN / Athletics), Naomi Osaka (JPN / Tennis), Wendie Renard (FRA / Football), Breanna Stewart (USA / Basketball) .

– Candidates for best team:

Argentine rugby team, Bayern Munich (football), Kansas City Chiefs (American football), Liverpool (Football), Los Angeles Lakers (basketball), Mercedes Petronas (Formula One).

– Candidates for disclosure:

Ansu Fati (ESP / Football), Patrick Mahomes (USA / American Football), Joan Mir (ESP / Motorcycling), Tadej Pogacar (SLO / Cycling), Iga Swiatek (POL / Tennis) and Dominic Thiem (AUT / Tennis).

– Candidates for the best comeback:

Daniel Bard (USA / Baseball), Kento Momota (JPN / Badminton), Alex Morgan (USA / Football), Max Parrot (CAN / Snowboard), Mikaela Shiffrin (USA / Alpine Skiing) and Alex Smith (USA / American Football).

– Candidates for the ‘Sport for Good’ award (sport for development programs):

Boxgirls Kenya, Kickformore (Germany) and Fundación Colombianitos.