The pandemic exposed the effects of racism in the US

The undeniable effects of racism in the United States have led to unacceptable health disparities that have particularly affected blacks, Hispanics and natives during the coronavirus pandemic, the immunologist leading the national response to COVID-19 said Sunday.

Miami World / AP

“COVID-19 has highlighted the failings of our own society,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci during a graduation ceremony from Emory University.

Speaking by video conference from Washington, Fauci told graduates in Atlanta that many people from minority groups perform essential jobs where they could be exposed to the coronavirus. He added that they were more likely to be infected due to conditions such as hypertension, chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity.

“Now very few of these comorbidities have racial determinants,” Fauci said. “Almost all are related to social determinants of health that can be traced back to the disadvantageous conditions that some people of color find themselves in from birth in relation to the availability of an adequate diet, access to medical care and the effects undeniable racism in our society ”.

Fauci said correcting social mistakes will take a decades-long commitment, urging graduates to be part of the solution.