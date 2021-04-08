The pandemic exacerbated abuse and inequality in countries like El Salvador and Honduras

Worldwide, the pandemic of Covid-19 It hit groups that were already oppressed due to decades of inequality, neglect and abuse harder, exacerbating their already dire situation, according to an Amnesty International report released Wednesday.

Among the most affected in the world, said the “Report 2020/2021 The Situation of Human Rights in the World“There were refugees, the elderly, ethnic minorities and women, in addition to health personnel, migrant workers and employees in the informal sector.

The document also highlights that there was an increase in gender and domestic violence, and the pandemic also made it difficult for women and people to access protection. LGBTI.

Amnesty International also denounced that the blow had been hardest in America, the most unequal region on the planet. There it aggravated the differences and the leaders took the opportunity to intensify their attacks on human rights.

“We are faced with a world in chaos. At this point in the pandemic, even the most delusional leaders would have a hard time denying that our social, economic and political systems have collapsed.said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s new secretary general.

For her part, Erika Guevara Rosas, director of Amnesty International for the Americas, told the newspaper El País that the leaders “responded to the pandemic with opportunism, denial and disregard for human rights.”

He assured the Spanish newspaper that Amnesty has received reports of violations from countries such as El Salvador, Dominican Republic and Honduras, where the security forces have increased arbitrary detentions and the excessive use of force, while the population is forced to strict quarantines.

The Amnesty International report also criticized the little international collaboration to stop the pandemic in an equitable way, as leaders have placed national interests above global health ones.

