The pandemic ‘eats’ Beyond Meat, which falls after losing more than expected

Beyond Meat It falls 2% this Friday (even having fallen 7%) after registering losses greater than expected in the first quarter of the year. This was announced by the California-based company on Thursday, which attributes the poor results to higher costs and lower restaurant sales due to the pandemic.

Specifically, the group has recorded losses of 26.8 million dollars until March, compared to the profit of 1.8 billion registered the previous year.

The coronavirus crisis has been one of lime and another of sand for the company. For one thing, it capitalized on last year’s massive lockdown thanks to people piling food in their freezers. On the other, sales in its restaurants have inevitably suffered as a result.

Then there are your rivals. More and more companies want a piece of a cake that, in 2020, has concentrated 7,000 million dollars in sales in the US, 27% more year-on-year. The clearest case is that of Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat’s main rival, which is preparing for an IPO that may value the company at 10 billion and even more, as reported by Reuters last April.

The CEO of Beyond Meat, Ethan brown, has assured that “we are not going to enter into a price war with them.” Meanwhile, the company expects to increase its turnover between 19% and 32% in the second quarter, which should move between 135 and 150 million.