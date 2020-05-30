For this date, in previous years, the main shopping malls of the Dominican capital were viewed full of people looking for the gift for mothers. However, this time around, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way consumers shop.

Despite the fact that the number of people who attend the squares is obviously smaller, the pandemic has not prevented hundreds of Dominicans from going shopping to face Mother’s Day, which is celebrated in the country this coming Sunday.

In a tour carried out by a journalistic team from this medium, it was found that the large electrical appliance and home goods stores had little customer flow, however the managers consulted indicated that sales have been boosted, although with comparative declines. with other years.

Jesús Ramírez, Jumbo supervisor at Ágora Mall, stated that since last week people began to make their purchases. He stressed that the flow of customers has been greater than expected due to the situation in the world.

“We understood that people were not going to come as often, however we have been able to meet our goals. People have come to shop, “he said.

Due to the high temperatures registered in the country, Ramírez explained that fans have been one of the most demanded products this season.

“Microwaves, stoves, washing machines, and refrigerators have also been sold. In other words, a little bit of everything, ”he said.

He clarified that depending on the public, many businesses have been revitalized economically.

Schedule restriction

Due to the time limits that stores have to carry out their commercial activities, sales have fallen compared to last year. According to the supervisor of Tiendas Corripio in Galerías 360, Abraham De la Cruz, this restriction has influenced this decrease.

He argued that, although it is no longer the same, they hope to break expectations during this weekend.

He explained that unlike other years, consumers have verified products in advance and only go to stores with the reference of what they are looking for, so their purchase process is faster.

“Purchases have been made faster than in previous years,” he stressed.

Protocols

Priscila Peña, supervisor of La Curacao at Galerías 360, like the other managers consulted, assured that clients have assisted with due protection to avoid contagion in stores and have followed sanitary protocols.