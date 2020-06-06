The coronavirus broke records of cases or deaths in some of the most populous countries, such as India, Brazil, Mexico and South Africa, while Europe advanced with the reopening of its internal borders after containing the outbreak and the global death toll is close to 400,000 a six months after the start of the pandemic.

India recorded almost 10,000 new cases of coronavirus and 273 fatalities in the last 24 hours, marking a new daily record of infections for the country of 1.3 billion inhabitants, where social isolation has already been lifted.

In March, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a confinement on the entire territory, but the social pressure of an economy with a strong presence of informality forced the almost total lifting of the restrictions, which led to a new increase in the number of contacts, They have already surpassed 226,000 people, of whom 110,000 recovered but 6,348 died.

In South Africa another focus is presented. This Friday a new record was registered, with 3,267 daily infections, which brings the accumulated to almost 41,000.

South Africa is the country with the most Covid-19 sufferers in the entire African continent, where a total of 163,000 people were infected.

In Europe, community citizens residing in Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Czech Republic and, partially, Germany, from this Friday they will be able to move freely between those countries without the need to quarantine or submit an analysis to prove that they are not infected with coronavirus.

Spain, while, completed the ten days of national mourning for the victims of the disease decreed by the government, while half of the country expects to enter the last stage of the transition on Monday to regain normality.

According to data published by the Ministry of Health, as of this Friday, 27,133 people died from the disease, while the diagnosed cases are 240,660.

The health authorities of FranceFor their part, they stated that the pandemic is “controlled” and they considered that the possibility of decreeing a new confinement of the population is “extremely low”Even if there is a second wave, said the chairman of the Scientific Committee that advises the government, Jean-François Delfraissy.

In Italy, which is in the process of easing the restriction measures and awaits the arrival of the first European tourists, who since last Wednesday can enter without having to comply with quarantine, the government reported 518 new cases, with which For the first time in the week, the 400 contagion threshold was again exceeded.

The exception of the region is the United Kingdom, which with 357 deaths in the last day, exceeded the barrier of 40,000, reported the British Ministry of Health.

A study revealed that the UK currently has the highest rate of contagion in Europe, after Sweden.

In turn, in the United States, the most emblematic city and at the same time the main focus of infections, New York, marked a turning point by not reporting any deaths, according to data released last night by authorities, the . news agency reported.

According to Johns Hopkins University figures, United States It is the country with the highest number of infections and deaths from Covid-19, with 1,872,261 and 108,120 respectively.

In Mexico, the latest data indicates that there are almost 106,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with a cumulative of 12,545 deaths, but the forecasts that Hugo López-Gatell, the official who manages the coronavirus crisis, manages are bleak.

López Gatell said that the country could exceed 35,000 deaths and even reach a “very catastrophic scenario” of 60,000, after health authorities announced a new record of daily infections yesterday, with 4,442.

In Brazil, where the figures are updated at dusk, yesterday there were 1,473 deaths and total infections are around 615,000, which supports it as the second country in the world in number of cases, in a climate of increasing social conflict that is fed back with the attitudes and decisions of the president, Jair Bolsonaro.

The The president threatened to use the National Security Force, an elite police force, against the protests called for on Sunday by social groups and anti-fascist movements. whom he described as “terrorists”, “marihuaneros” and “unemployed”, in the midst of the national commotion for the 34,000 killed by the pandemic.

The situation also appears out of control in Chile, where the health authorities reported a new record of 92 deceased, the highest number since the pandemic began in the country.

The total number of deaths in Chile amounted to 1,448, reported the Undersecretary of Health, Paula Daza, who highlighted that 20 of the new deceased fall under the new definition recommended by the World Health Organization, while the registry of positive cases exceeded the 122,000.