The pandemic changed the way we eat and shop

(CNN) – Covid-19 affected our lives in many ways, including the way we eat and shop. The changes weren’t always for the better, according to a series of reports presented Monday at the annual meeting of the American Nutrition Society.

Increased consumption of junk food

An analysis by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that some of us are increasing our consumption of unhealthy snacks and desserts, such as potato chips, cookies, and ice cream. , while we drink more sugary drinks, such as sugary coffee and teas, regular soft drinks, fruit drinks and sports or energy drinks.

More than a third (36%) of the nearly 4,000 Americans surveyed in June 2020 stated that they sometimes consumed more unhealthy snacks and desserts than before the pandemic, while 22% said they sometimes drank sugary beverages.

However, 16% said they ate snacks and sweets often or always, while 10% said the same about sugary drinks.

People who reported consuming more unhealthy foods and beverages were more likely to identify as Hispanic or Black and to be under 65, obese, female, and with lower income and education levels.

The same survey also asked about the availability and safety of food. Nearly 6 in 10 people, predominantly low-income, unemployed, black or Hispanic adults, said they were concerned about not being able to get food from nearby stores or were concerned that they might catch COVID-19 through food. Scientists quickly dismissed early fears that Covid-19 could spread through food packaging.

These results “underscore the importance of strategies and communications that reduce fears and prevent unwanted negative behaviors,” such as food grabbing and panic shopping, said nutritionist Brianna Dumas, a fellow at the Participation Program. CDC research, in a nutshell.

In addition, public health officials should emphasize ‘consumer awareness of food access options during emergencies, including promoting hunger safety net programs, especially among affected groups of disproportionately, ”Dumas said.

Decline in healthy foods

Another study looked at the diets of more than 2,000 Americans before and during the pandemic and found a decline in their consumption of healthy foods, including vegetables and whole grains, over the past year.

“This decline was most pronounced among women, black and Latino study participants, and participants who gained at least 2.2 kilos or more since 2018,” said Caroline Um, postdoctoral fellow at the American Cancer Society, in a statement.

Um plans to follow up with the study participants to understand how they might continue to change their diets. Other studies will investigate what factors, such as mental health or financial stressors, might be involved in changing eating behaviors.

Weight gain in minors

Almost 30% of the 433 parents surveyed by Virginia Commonwealth University researchers said that their children had gained an average of 4.3 kilos between May and September 2020.

Parents of children between the ages of 5 and 18 were surveyed before the pandemic and again in May and September 2020 about their concerns about their children’s weight.

Families who said their son had gained weight during that time period were concerned about this trend and tried to control and restrict their children’s eating habits in both May and September. However, in families in which children did not gain weight, parents were initially concerned and monitored their children’s food intake in May, but stopped in September.

Additional research is needed to analyze and address the “different behavioral, social, environmental and psychosocial factors” that may contribute to weight gain among children and adolescents, wrote Melanie Bean, associate professor of pediatrics and co-director of the Center for Lifestyles. Healthy from Richmond Children’s Hospital at Virginia Commonwealth University, in a summary.

Jokes about weight

Another study presented at the conference looked at the impact on minors when family members made fun of them or made other critical comments about their weight. Researchers at Tufts University found that exposure to negative family comments about weight “at least 3 times a month was significantly associated with moderate to high levels of internalization of weight biases,” according to the study.

Previous research has shown that when children and adults experience and internalize weight stigma, it can predict weight gain.

“A common perception is that a little bit of shame or stigma might motivate people to lose weight, but that’s not what we see in research,” said Rebecca Puhl, deputy director of the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at the University of California. Connecticut, in a previous interview with CNN.

“In fact, when people experience weight stigma, it really contributes to unhealthy eating behaviors, less physical activity, and weight gain,” Puhl said. “Our studies show that when parents shift the conversation to healthy behaviors, that tends to be much more effective.”

“The focus is not on the number on the scale, but on the whole family eating fruits and vegetables, replacing soft drinks with water and being physically active on a daily basis,” he adds.

Shopping for food online

A study conducted in the early days of the pandemic, March and April 2020, found that a third of the nearly 18,000 households surveyed said they shopped for food online, and of those, 60% said they planned to continue doing so afterward. for the pandemic to pass.

Its main reasons? More than 80% said it was to “avoid public germs and COVID-19,” while 44% wanted to “take advantage of the convenience,” according to Shu Wen Ng, associate professor in the Department of Nutrition at the University of North Carolina. in Chapel Hill.

Higher food prices in areas with greater restrictions

Researchers from Tufts University’s Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy analyzed the retail prices of food and other consumer goods in 133 U.S. counties and compared them to the levels of COVID-19 restrictions imposed. by local governments.

The results showed that a higher level of government restrictions during the pandemic was associated with higher food prices, but did not affect the cost of other consumer goods.