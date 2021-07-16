The pandemic causes a significant setback in childhood vaccination

A total of 23 million girls and boys ran out of basic vaccines administered through immunization services in 2020, according to official data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

This latest series of global figures, the first ones that reflect the interruptions of world services due to the covid-19, reveals that most countries last year registered declines in childhood vaccination rates.

For experts, it is worrying that most of these children – up to 17 million – probably did not receive a single vaccine during that year, which aggravates the huge inequalities already existing in your access. Most of these minors live in conflict-affected communities or in remote or marginal settings, where they suffer multiple deprivations.

As countries clamor for COVID-19 vaccines, we have backtracked on other vaccinations, leaving children at risk of devastating but preventable diseases such as measles, polio or meningitis.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General

“The appearance of multiple outbreaks of these pathologies would be catastrophic for communities and health systems, which are already fighting against pandemic, so it is more urgent than ever to invest in childhood vaccination and ensure that all children are cared for, “he added.

Immunization stopped in almost everyone

Disruptions in immunization services were widespread in 2020, and regions of South-East Asia and the Eastern Mediterranean of the WHO were the most affected. As access to health services and the scope of immunization decreased, the number of minors who did not receive even their first vaccinations increased in all regions.

Compared to 2019, 3.5 million more girls and boys did not receive their first dose of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough (DTP-1), while 3 million more children were left without their first dose of the vaccine against measles.

“These data should be a clear warning. The consequences will have a cost in terms of the lives and well-being of the most vulnerable ”, he declared. Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of UNICEF. “The pandemic has only aggravated an already critical situation. We all have in mind the equitable distribution of covid-19 vaccines, but their distribution has always been uneven. “

Even before the pandemic, global childhood vaccination rates against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles and polio had hovered around 86% for several years. This rate is well below the 95% recommended by the WHO

The data show that in middle-income countries the proportion of children who are not protected, that is, who did not receive at least some dose of the vaccine, is increasing. India records a particularly significant decline, as the coverage of the three doses of the diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis vaccine (DTP-3) decreased from 91% to 85%.

Due to lack of funds, misinformation about vaccines, instability and other factors, a worrisome picture is also emerging in the WHO region of the Americas, where vaccine coverage continues to decline. Only 82% of children are fully vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis, compared to 91% in 2016.

