Tokyo, Jun 2 . .- The largest current traveling collection of the Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya (MNAC) – including works by Picasso, Miró and Dalí – is confined to a warehouse in Tokyo after the cancellation of its exposure in the Japanese capital due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the lack of flights due to the global health situation, neither the Japanese organizers of the exhibition can return the works to Spain, nor can MNAC technicians verify in person their good condition.

The head of Registration and Exhibitions of this Barcelona museum, Susana López, explained to Efe in a telephone interview that from Japan they have been given all the guarantees of security and air conditioning to certify the well-being of the works.

“Every week, the company that has it stored sends us the temperature and humidity records. We pass them to our preventive conservation department to check that everything is correct and the works are in adequate conditions. They have not forgotten them, ”said López.

The collection was part of the exhibition “Barcelona, ​​the city of artistic miracles”, which opened at the Tokyo Station Gallery on February 8 and was suspended twenty days later by the Japanese government’s indication to close large spaces influx to avoid infections.

The gallery remained closed until the show’s expected closing date of April 5, so the Japanese organizers dismantled this exhibition and stored it in a warehouse.

“We offered to extend the loan for a longer time, as we have already done with other works that we have in loans elsewhere. It was not possible. We do not know if it was an economic issue or if due to the commitments they already had afterwards, “said López.

For the dismantling of an exhibition of this caliber, the MNAC usually sends two supervisors of its team to verify that the process is correct, but this time it was impossible and they certified the state of the works using high-quality photographs that were sent to them from the gallery.

“There are works that are very easy to dismantle, but this exhibition has lamps, ceramics or furniture. They have more fragile points than others, you have to know where to take them, “explained López, who, however, stated that they were” very calm “because of the professionalism of the Japanese.

