The pandemic broke a good streak, but it gave me time with my family: Espinosa

April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday May 6, 2020, p. a12

The diver Paola Espinosa values ​​the pause in world activity due to the coronavirus as the opportunity to become aware of the total coexistence with her three-year-old daughter and her mother, all three in shelter in Guadalajara, something that she had not experienced before, since she was a teenager He spent most of his time training and traveling to competitions.

The 2009 world champion, bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver in London 2012, believes that it will not be easy to maintain the good pace she was leading to the Tokyo 2020 event, for which she qualified the country in the synchronized springboard test together with Melany Hernández, but with the postponement of the jousting to 2021, he will be able to better prepare himself, even gain weight, and put his name to the place definitively, which must happen in internal control.

Being at home I have taken it in the best way; It was a drastic change of routine, but I am enjoying it very much next to Ivana: we are sharing the whole day together, it seems to me the most beautiful thing, long ago it was not about the issue of having the Olympic Games so close, the athlete shared in an interview .

For me it was recovering all that time. It was pretty nice to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with her; sing, dance, exploit my creativity so that you don’t get bored, that you feel comfortable at home, so that we can have much more fun. It has been very nice even the topic of keeping fit, doing it with her; having this pause of not jumping into the pool and getting ready at home, even going into the kitchen, which he had never done, he said.

And he stressed: The truth is that I am very happy to be able to enjoy my mom. I left my house when I was 11 years old and it was a long time since we spent so much time together. Share, remember, I’m having an amazing time.

However, the athlete who will turn 34 in the midst of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics fair, admitted that the postponement of the Games was “a very hard blow, because“ Melany and I had a super good streak; we had been third in the World Cup, we were among the best in the World Series, we had just won the national. We had done the most difficult part, which was to win the place and that the judges liked our work.

Cutting all this streak is going to be difficult, but I’m sure we’ll be in good shape when we return. Physically and mentally I feel very good, I have a very good team, noted the athlete, who remains in constant contact with her coach, Iván Bautista, and the rest of the multidisciplinary group: the doctor, physical trainer, psychologist and nutritionist.

.