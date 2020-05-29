The coronavirus pandemic could push hunger to 14 million people in Latin America this year, the UN warned today as the virus continues to spread in Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru as well as in Russia, India and South Korea, countries that had to return to restrictions after opening their economies.

Food insecurity

The warning from the UN World Food Program (WFP), which underlines that the food insecurity registered in 2019 in the subcontinent will quadruple due to the destruction of jobs and the collapse of the economies, comes a day after the United States exceeded 100,000 deaths and accounts for the impact of the pandemic.

Signs of growing hunger are already being felt in the region, where desperate citizens are violating quarantines to find food and money and hanging red and white flags from their homes in a cry for help, WFP warned.

Many of the hungry are informal workers who make up a sizable portion of Latin America’s workforce, while others are new poor people who have lost jobs in the midst of a historic economic downturn.

The forecast contraction of the regional economy, estimated by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) is 5.3%, the largest drop to date in the history of the region.

Latin America, at the center of the pandemic

Regarding the evolution of the pandemic, Brazil is consolidated in second place worldwide in number of infections after the United States, while the curve has not yet reached its turning point in Peru, Chile and Mexico.

The latter today exceeded the 8,000 deaths from Covid-19 that the government had predicted for the entire pandemic, registering yesterday a record 501, the first time that figure exceeds half a thousand in a single day, and another 3,400 new cases, if Well, President Andrés López Obrador assured today that there are “indications” to believe in an early decline in the contagion curve.

Chile, meanwhile, recorded a new record of deaths yesterday (49), bringing the total to 890, while 4,654 new infections raised this figure to 86,943, according to the daily balance delivered this noon by the country’s health authorities whose region Metropolitan – the capital Santiago – is in the second week of quarantine.

In Peru, meanwhile, the second Latin American country with the most cases, the Ministry of Health confirmed today 141,779 positive cases and 4,009 fatalities due to the pandemic on the day that the country’s prime minister, Vicente Zeballos, faces a motion of confidence about its management during the pandemic.

At the same time, the Bolivian government reported that in the last 24 hours it registered a record number of 632 new cases, bringing the total number to 7,768, and the concern of the department of Beni, on the border with Brazil.

Bolivia’s Minister of Productive Development and Plural Economy, Óscar Ortiz, announced today that the interim government has approved a “dynamic” and “conditional” national quarantine, to resume some activities from June.

Brazil surpassed the barrier of 400,000 infections and 25,000 deaths, it was officially reported, while a Datafolha survey indicates that President Jair Bolsonaro’s rejection grew during the last month amid the health, economic and political crisis that Brazil is going through.

According to the survey, published today by the Folha do Sao Paulo newspaper, 43% of Brazilians consider the government to be bad or very bad.

Rest of the world

Russia, for its part, again reported more than 8,000 new cases and repeated its daily record of 174 deaths in the last 24 hours, the same week that President Vladimir Putin announced that the country had passed the peak of contagion, accounting for the risks of relaxing quarantines to reopen the economy.

India also reported a new record today, registering more than 6,500 positive cases in the last 24 hours in India, the country’s health authorities reported that it has 158,000 contagion cases and 4,531 deaths.

Given this situation, officials quoted by local media said that the quarantine in the most affected areas could possibly be extended for two months, although allowing some economic activity.

A new outbreak of infections is forcing Seoul to tighten sanitation restrictions again.

The South Korean authorities, for their part, decided today to reinforce the distancing measures in Seoul over the next two weeks after registering a new outbreak of infections in a logistics center on the outskirts of the capital, which with 82 cases became the worst rebound from April 5.

Parks, museums, cinemas and other public spaces will be closed in the South Korean capital and the inhabitants of the city should avoid any non-essential meeting and go to establishments such as bars and restaurants, in addition to taking distance measures.

.