The COVID-19 pandemic may have generated friction between Mexico and the United States, whose rulers are at the opposite end of the political spectrum and face the worst crisis in their administrations.

The presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Donald trump they are driving like old friends.

They get along so well that the Mexican president, who has not left the country since he took office almost 18 months ago, is talking about visiting his colleague. Almost no one remembers that less than a year ago Trump threatened to impose high tariffs on the exports of Mexico.

As a presidential candidate, Trump said Mexicans who crossed the border brought drugs, crimes, and “major infectious diseases” to United States. After taking office, he promised to build a wall along the common border and make Mexico pay for it.

Praise come in presidents

But this month Trump described López Obrador as “a very good friend” and praised his “great intelligence.” López Obrador, in turn, described their relationship as “friendship” and said Trump spoke to him “with great affection.”

Both sides avoid the tensions many observers expected and their coincidences regarding the virus crisis seem to respond in part to their desire to revive their economies, sometimes contradicting the recommendations of experts in the field of health.

The warmth between the two generated some benefits to Mexico. To push through an agreement whereby oil-producing countries pledged to cut production, Trump offered to increase cuts in oil production. United States because López Obrador said that Mexico he could not afford to deplete his.

On Friday, on the other hand, Trump seemed to do his Mexican colleague a favor. López Obrador said Trump had called him and said he would hand him over to Mexico 1,000 respirators at the end of the month, with the option to sell you more.

“It is a new gesture of solidarity with Mexico“López Obrador wrote on Twitter.” I raised the possibility of meeting in June or July to personally express our gratitude and bear witness to the entry into force of the T-MEC, “he added, referring to a new free trade agreement between the two countries and Canada.

That same day López Obrador had said in a press conference that Trump “has been respectful of the people and the government of Mexico“

“There is no disqualification to Mexicans as it did previously or there is not in the same intensity,” he said.

On Monday the Department of Homeland Security of United States reached an agreement with Mexico and Canada to continue restricting non-essential travel to United States for another month. Trump later said in a tweet that he temporarily suspended immigration to United States to fight the virus, although, in light of all the other restrictions on immigration, it is not known who will be affected by the new measure.

“It is clear that there is a high degree of affinity, a surprising degree of affinity, between Trump and López Obrador,” who is willing to “please Trump not only to prevent Trump from speaking ill of Mexicobut also because López Obrador recognizes that he can get support and help where he needs it, “said David Shirk, professor of political science at the University of San Diego.

Disposition to conciliation

Last year Mexico signed a new regional free trade pact with United States and Canada, which was one of Trump’s priorities. López Obrador, who had railed almost daily against the neoliberal legacy of his predecessors – who privatized state companies and weakened unions – accepted the deal.

When migrants who want to get asylum in United States began to overwhelm the ability of Americans to process their requests, Mexico He avoided the tariffs Trump was threatening by dispatching his new National Guard, which slowed the march of most Central American migrants north. The government also allowed United States expand its controversial program that forces migrants to wait in Mexico have your asylum claims processed in United States.

The result was that, in practice, Mexico became the one who enforces the immigration policies of United States in the region.

López Obrador “shows an incredible disposition to conciliation,” said Tony Payán, director of the Center for United States and Mexico from the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University. “He’s up against the wall. He has no other way out. Fighting Washington today would only make matters worse. He has no choice but to cooperate with Trump. And I think Trump knows that.”

In the context of the virus emergency, United States Completely closed the southern border to migrants seeking asylum and frequently sends them back to Mexico Central Americans and Mexicans.

López Obrador opted for the economic benefit over the welfare of migrants and border cities, according to Shirk. “I interpret this to be a president totally focused on one issue, trying to stimulate a dying Mexican economy.”

The hardening of his positions on migration does not seem to have affected the image of López Obrador among his base, according to Ivonne Acuña Murillo, professor of political science at the Iberoamerican University of the City of Mexico. For her, the real threat her government faces is the pandemic and what she perceives as an organized opposition campaign against her handling of the situation.

“I believe that if we are not in a political crisis, we could enter” one soon, said Acuña. “There is clearly a whole orchestrated strategy to hit the popularity of the president.”

López Obrador often speaks of his “adversaries”, an expression with which he alludes to political sectors, the main communications groups in the country and anyone who questions their policies. He accuses them of trying to take advantage of the pandemic to harm him.

As for López Obrador’s rapprochement with Trump, Acuña also thinks that the Mexican president has no other option.

“During the campaign (presidential, López Obrador) said that if he tweets, I will also tweet,” said Acuña. “Those are things that are said in a campaign. It is not the same to be a candidate than a president … because United States it remains the empire. Trump is still the most powerful politician in the world. “