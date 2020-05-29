The new coronavirus pandemic originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left more than 360,000 fatalities and more than 5.8 million people infected worldwide, beating its record of cases in one day with more than 117,000 infections in the last 24 hours and withBrazil registering more than 26,000 positives,according to the latest balance of Johns Hopkins University.

According to the data updated at 9.30 this Friday,the global balance of coronavirus amounts to 5.8 million cases and 360,412 fatalities in 188 countries and territories.

The total number of people recovered exceeds 2.41 million, with the United States at the top of the list, with 399,991 people cured, followed by Brazil, with 177,604 patients saved, and by Germany, with 164,080.

The United States remains the country most affected by the pandemicand it grows again above the 20,000 daily positives, registering 22,600 cases in the last 24 hours, accumulating 1.7 million infected people and 101,617 fatalities.

The increase in cases registered in the last 24 hours contrasts with the two previous days, in which the United States had added less than 20,000 positives and remained atthe lowest figures since the end of March.

Brazil remains in second position but marksrecord of daily infectionswith 26,400 positives in the last 24 hours, reaching the figure of 438,238 infected people and 26,754 deaths.

Russia continues in third position, with 379,051 positives and 4,142 deaths,the lowest death rate of all countries with more than 150,000 infected people.

The United Kingdom remains in the fourth global position with 270,508 cases and 37,919 fatalities. Behind it standsSpain, in fifth position with a total of 237,906 positives and 27,119 deaths, followed by Italy, which has 231,732 people with coronaviruses and 33,142 deaths.

In the seventh position,France records 186,364 infections and 28,665 deathsdue to coronavirus, while Germany has 182,450 cases and 8,472 deaths.

India beats Turkey

India is placed from this Friday in the ninth position, after beating Turkey with a total of165,799 infected people and 4,711 deceased.On Turkish soil there are 160,979 people with coronaviruses and 4,461 deaths.

Closing the group of more than 100,000 infections are Iran, with a total of 143,849 cases and 7,627 deaths, and Peru, which has 141,779 positives and 4,099 deaths.

Below 100,000 positives,Canada accumulates 89,976 cases and 6,982 deaths, ahead of Chile, which has 86,943 infected people and 890 deaths, and China, the country where the pandemic originated and which accumulates 84,106 cases and 4,638 deaths.

Mexico passes 80,000 infections

Then,Mexico overtakes Saudi Arabiawith 81,400 positive cases and 9,044 deaths. In Saudi territory, the pandemic leaves 80,185 infected and 441 dead, ahead of Pakistan, which has 64,028 infected and 1,317 deaths. For its part, Belgium records 57,849 infections and 9,388 deaths and Qatar accumulates 50,914 cases and 33 fatalities.

Netherlands and Bangladesh exceed 40,000 infectionswhile Belarus, Ecuador, Sweden, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal and Switzerland are above the 30,000 positive barrier. Accumulating more than 20,000 cases are South Africa, Colombia, Ireland, Indonesia, Kuwait, Poland, Ukraine and Egypt.

For their part, Romania, Israel, Austria, Japan, the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, Argentina, Afghanistan, Panama, Denmark, South Korea, Serbia and Bahrain account for more than 10,000 people with coronavirus.Kazakhstan, the Czech Republic and Oman have more than 9,000 positives, ahead of Algeria, Nigeria, Norway, Bolivia and Armenia, with more than 8,000 infections.

Moldova, Morocco, Malaysia, Ghana and Australia recorded more than 7,000 positives, while Finland exceeds 6,000 eIraq and Cameroon have more than 5,000 people with coronavirus.

