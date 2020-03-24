The pandemic advances in a world increasingly confined

The list of countries that decide to confine their citizens grows every day, the last one was the United Kingdom, but despite having more than 1.8 billion people in the world subjected to a gigantic quarantine, the coronavirus pandemic continues to kill and advance inexorably.

“As of tonight I must give the British a very simple instruction: They must stay home,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced, confining the country to at least three weeks to curb the coronavirus, which caused 335 deaths in the UK. and 6,650 confirmed cases, although the possible infected are estimated to be at least 55,000.

The pandemic “accelerates” in a “heartbreaking” way, but it can “change its trajectory,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday, calling for more diagnostic tests and more quarantines to curb it.

The new coronavirus has caused more than 16,000 deaths worldwide since it emerged in China in December, more than 10,000 of them in Europe, according to . estimates based on official figures.

In addition, more than 360,000 people have been infected, according to the diagnosed cases, although the real number is undoubtedly much higher.

The pandemic knows no borders. Across the Atlantic, the balance has increased in the United States and concern is high in New York, whose mayor, Bill de Blasio, urgently called for “hundreds of respirators” and “millions of masks.”

The United States will reopen “very soon” to the business world, President Donald Trump said on Monday night, however. “Long before three or four months as someone has suggested. Long before. We cannot let the remedy be worse than the problem.”

Having played down the threat, Trump introduced himself as the unifying president of a country “at war” and is now multiplying ambiguous messages. His latest statements seem aimed at stopping the wind of pessimism blowing on the US and world economy.

Despite the increase in cases – 573 dead and 41,000 infected – Democrats and Republicans failed to agree on a stimulus plan and although the Federal Reserve (Fed) announced on Monday massive aid to companies, world markets remained insensitive: the Dow Jones and the European stock markets fell.

By contrast, on Tuesday, the Hong Kong stock market opened with a rise of more than 3%, and oil prices progressed in Asian markets.

With 6,000 deaths, Italy is a mirror where nobody wants to look at themselves. There were 600 deaths in the last 24 hours, a bleak balance, but lower than those recorded on Saturday and Sunday. The country is clinging to these data and wants to believe that it may be the beginning of the rollback of the pandemic.

“It is not yet time to sing victory, but we see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Giulio Gallera, head of Health at the regional government of Lombardy (north).

– An ice rink turned morgue –

In Italy, France and other countries of the world, stricter measures have been decreed for the confinement of the population, with the conviction that they are the best antidote to the pandemic.

Those who do not respect the restrictions are reprimanded, fined and in some countries they are taken to prison.

“Enough is enough,” said the Canadian prime minister, outraged by the lack of civility of some of his compatriots.

The same was the case in Bolivia, where the authorities showed their concern when they saw that citizens continued to take to the streets almost normally despite the quarantine decreed.

“If Bolivians do not take this seriously, the virus will not kill us, stupidity will kill us,” said Bolivian Minister of Public Works, Iván Arias.

In Spain, the second country most affected in Europe by COVID-19 after Italy, the epidemic does not reverse and the death toll already exceeds 2,000. Of that total, 462 were recorded in the last 24 hours, the deadliest day since the epidemic began. The government repeats that the hardest days are yet to come.

Authorities converted an ice rink from a shopping center in Madrid into a morgue to store the bodies of people killed by the coronavirus. On the other hand, the Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, announced that the army had found in elderly homes “absolutely abandoned elders, if not dead in their beds.”

– “Silence the weapons” –

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres launched a call “for an immediate and global ceasefire” to preserve civilians in countries in conflict in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Syria reported its first case of COVID-19, in a country that has already suffered 10 years of war, and contagions have been reported in other conflictive places such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Afghanistan.

One by one, the States seem to surrender to the evidence: this health crisis will be long and the first vaccine, according to the large pharmaceutical groups, will not be available before 12 or 18 months.

Meanwhile, the most effective remedy seems to be washing your hands with soap and water and keeping your distance from others, two complicated requirements in the world’s poorest places.

“They tell us that we have to wash our hands all the time, but how can we do it if the running water is cut all the time?” Asked Vania Ribero, head of an association in a favela in Rio de Janeiro.

In Africa, another source of concern for health experts, the pandemic has not yet wreaked havoc, but more and more countries are announcing cases or deaths from coronavirus. On Monday, South Africa decreed three weeks of confinement and countries like Senegal or the Ivory Coast imposed a curfew and declared a state of emergency.

In China, to prevent a second wave of contagions from “imported” cases (74 on Tuesday, 78), passengers on international flights to Beijing will have to stop over in another Chinese city to undergo tests.

– Quarantines and curfews in Latin America –

In Latin America, where there are 4,900 infected and 65 dead, according to . data, many countries have imposed severe restrictions on movement. Cuba decided to isolate all tourists in its hotels and Mexico announced the closure of museums, theaters, cinemas and archaeological zones starting Monday.

Uruguay and Brazil agreed to close their land crossings for at least 30 days and Chile began to apply a night curfew, joining similar measures in Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador.

In Venezuela, the fight against the pandemic turned into a political battle and President Nicolás Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaidó clashed over the numbers of people infected in the country.

On Monday, the European Union gave the go-ahead to suspend budgetary discipline rules to allow governments to increase public spending.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned that the economic damage from the coronavirus could lead to a “recession at least as bad” as that of the 2009 financial crisis.

Finally, the pandemic could also postpone the Olympic Games, scheduled for July in Japan, a possibility that, given the situation, seems a fact but has not yet been formalized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).